Irumudi advance booking: Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s film sells 120K+ tickets ahead of release, eyes strong opening

Irumudi advance booking: Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is already creating a buzz before its theatrical release, with advance bookings reportedly crossing 120K tickets in India and overseas pre-sales going past $350K.

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Irumudi advance booking (PC: IMDb)

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is still a day away from hitting theatres, but the film has already started making noise at the ticket counters in India and worldwide. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi is scheduled for theatrical release on August 21, 2026. It stars Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the main roles. The upcoming Telugu film has seen a strong response in advance bookings, with more than 120K tickets sold across BookMyShow and District. With the numbers continuing to rise ahead of release, all eyes are now on whether the early buzz will translate into a strong opening for the Ravi Teja starrer.

Irumudi advance booking crosses 120K tickets

Irumudi has recorded an encouraging response in its advance sales ahead of its August 21, 2026, release. According to the latest figures shared by the film’s trade trackers, more than 120,000 tickets have been sold across BookMyShow and District.

The number gives the film a healthy start even before audiences get to see it on the big screen. BookMyShow listings also show strong interest in the film, with tens of thousands of users marking themselves as interested ahead of its release.

Mythri Movie Makers shared on Instagram, “MANA RAVANNA REDEMPTION

#Irumudi advance bookings on fire

120K + Tickets sold for #Irumudi on BMS & District Apps

Overseas pre sales have crossed $350K & Counting….

GRAND RELEASE TOMORROW”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Irumudi overseas pre-sales cross $350K

Irumudi is receiving good response from overseas markets as well. Irumudi has also crossed $350K in overseas pre-sales, with the number continuing to grow ahead of the first show. Sacnilk reported, “As of the final tracking for the USA premiere, the film has secured 129,477 dollars in advance sales. This revenue comes from 251 locations and 561 shows, with a total of 9,085 tickets sold.”

For a film that has yet to open, the overseas response adds another positive sign to its advance-booking report. If the momentum continues through Friday and weekend, then the film could put up a strong opening-day figure.

The overseas market has become increasingly important for Telugu cinema, particularly for films featuring established stars such as Ravi Teja. A strong start there could give Irumudi an additional boost during its opening weekend.

About Irumudi

Irumudi stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Nakshathra (child actor) in the lead roles and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Unlike a big mass entertainer, the filmmaker has described Irumudi as an emotional family drama centred on the bond between a father and daughter. He has also teased an intense final stretch of the film.

According to IMDb, the plot of the film, “Follows an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter beside a waterfall and decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha at her request.”

That emotional angle, along with Ravi Teja’s popularity, appears to have helped create curiosity around the release. The film is scheduled to release on August 21, 2026, and is being presented as an emotional family story with action and drama elements.