Irumudi box office collection Day 10: Ravi Teja’s film jumps 22%, eyes Rs 175 crore worldwide in second week

Irumudi continues its strong theatrical run on Day 10. The Ravi Teja starrer saw a decent jump in its India collection, while its worldwide total moved closer to the Rs 175 crore mark.

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Irumudi box office collection Day 10 (PC: Instagram)

Ravi Teja’s latest Telugu release Irumudi continued its strong theatrical run as it entered the second weekend. The film witnessed a decent improvement in audience turnout on Sunday, maintaining its momentum despite entering its second week. With positive response from Telugu audiences and steady footfalls, the Shiva Nirvana directorial is now looking to extend its successful run at the box office. Here’s how much Irumudi earned on Day 10 at the Indian and global box office.

Irumudi box office collection Day 10

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film, which has been maintaining a steady hold since its release, recorded a healthy jump in collections on its 10th day in theatres. According to Sacnilk, Irumudi earned an estimated Rs 15 crore net in India on Day 10 from 3,043 shows.

The Day 10 figure is particularly encouraging as the film had collected around Rs 12.30 crore on the previous day. This means Irumudi witnessed around 22% growth in its India net collection on Day 10.

Irumudi Day 10 recorded an overall occupancy of 75.85%. The occupancy was 60.85% in the morning, 79.54% in the afternoon, 91.62% in the evening, and night occupancy was 71.38%. With the latest numbers, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 129.55 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 150.45 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The strong second-weekend performance is giving the film another boost and could help it maintain its momentum in the coming days.

Irumudi worldwide box office collection Day 10

The Ravi Teja starrer has also been performing well in overseas markets. On Day 10, Irumudi added around Rs 1 crore from overseas, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 20.50 crore.

Irumudi’s worldwide box office collection has reached Rs 170.95 crore after 10 days, according to Sacnilk. The movie has also given Ravi Teja an important box-office milestone, becoming his first film as a lead to cross Rs 150 crore worldwide.

Irumudi box office performance so far

Irumudi has managed to stay consistent throughout its theatrical run. After opening with around Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1, collections increased over the first weekend, with Day 3 recording around Rs 19 crore. Irumudi stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Baby Nakshathra (as the daughter) in the lead roles.

Although the film witnessed the usual weekday slowdown, it bounced back strongly during its second weekend. The Rs 15 crore collection on Day 10 shows that audiences are still turning up for the film. For now, Ravi Teja’s film appears to be enjoying a solid theatrical run.