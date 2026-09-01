Irumudi box office collection day 11: Ravi Teja, Baby Nakshatra’s film passes Monday test despite clash with Yash’s Toxic, can it reach Rs 200 crore?

The Ravi Teja and Baby Nakshatra starrer continues its theatrical run with a notable performance on the second Monday. With the film maintaining momentum despite a major release clash.

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Ravi Teja’s family drama passes Monday test against Toxic (PC: Twitter)

Ravi Teja starrer Irumudi has continued to hold its ground at the box office even as the film enters its second week in theatres. Released on August 21, the family drama has maintained a steady pace through the weekdays. Its second Monday brought in another Rs 6 crore plus which keeps the film moving towards a notable worldwide total. The clash with Yash’s much-anticipated Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups has also given audiences another major option at the ticket window. With Irumudi now approaching the Rs 180 crore mark globally, the next question is whether it has enough momentum to reach the Rs 200 crore milestone.

Irumudi day 11 box office collection

Irumudi collected Rs 6.15 crore on its second Monday, according to trade estimates by Sacnilk. The film recorded the collection across 2,681 shows and registered a 45.6% drop compared with its second Sunday collection of Rs 15 crore. The Telugu version remained the main contributor on Day 11. It earned Rs 6.14 crore from 2,652 shows with 46% occupancy. The Tamil version added Rs 1 lakh from 29 shows with occupancy standing at 12%.

After its second Monday collection Irumudi’s India net total reached Rs 135.70 crore. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 157.60 crore.

How was the occupancy on Monday?

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 36.77% on its second Monday. Morning shows began with 22.54% occupancy before the figure climbed to 35.46% in the afternoon. Occupancy increased further to 46.46% in the evening before settling at 42.62% during the night. The numbers show that the film continued to attract audiences despite the expected weekday slowdown.

Irumudi worldwide collection

The film added around Rs 50 lakh from overseas markets on Day 11. Its overseas gross collection has now reached Rs 21 crore. With the domestic and international figures combined Irumudi’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 178.60 crore. The film therefore needs roughly Rs 21.40 crore more to touch the Rs 200 crore worldwide milestone. Whether it gets there will depend largely on its weekday hold and the competition from other releases.

Toxic clash and competition

Irumudi is running alongside Toxic, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, which arrived in theatres with considerable attention. However the mixed and negative reactions surrounding Toxic have affected its momentum after its opening. Other releases including Vishal Chaturvedi directorial Hanuman Ansh and Lin Shaye starrer Insidious: Out of the Further have also been competing for screens and audience attention.

With competition continuing to shift Irumudi has managed to retain a presence at the box office. Its second Monday numbers will be important in determining how long that momentum lasts.

What is Irumudi about?

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi centres on Ravi Teja’s character who takes up Ayyappa Deeksha after his young daughter makes a request. The story combines family emotions with the spiritual journey of its central character. The film features Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead with rising star Baby Nakshathra, Sai Kumar and Sunil also appearing in important roles.

Can Irumudi reach Rs 200 crore?

With Rs 178.60 crore in worldwide gross collections Irumudi is around Rs 21.40 crore away from the Rs 200 crore mark. Its second Monday performance gives it a reasonable base to continue its theatrical run. However weekday collections will be crucial. If the film manages to maintain a consistent pace over the coming days it could move closer to the milestone.