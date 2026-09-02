Irumudi box office collection Day 12: Ravi Teja, Baby Nakshatra’s action drama records slight dip, total collection reaches Rs…

Ravi Teja and Baby Nakshatra’s action drama has maintained its presence at the ticket window despite a decline in its latest daily earnings. The film is now approaching another major collection milestone.

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Ravi Teja’s film records a slight fall (PC: Twitter)

Ravi Teja and Baby Nakshatra’s Irumudi has entered the latter part of its second week with another solid addition to its box office total. The action drama saw its earnings fall slightly on Tuesday but continued to hold a sizeable share of the domestic market. Its performance also comes after Irumudi gained considerable momentum during its theatrical run when Yash’s Toxic struggled to maintain its pace at the box office. However, Toxic showed a small improvement on its first Tuesday, which coincided with a dip in Irumudi’s latest daily numbers.

Irumudi Day 12 box office collection

As per Sacnilk data Irumudi collected an estimated Rs 5.90 crore net in India on its second Tuesday. The earnings came from 2,666 shows with an overall occupancy of 41.7%. The Day 12 figure was 10.6% lower than Monday’s Rs 6.60 crore collection. Despite the decline the film has continued to maintain a steady run during its second week.

With the latest earnings added Irumudi has reached Rs 142.05 crore in India net collections. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 165 crore.

Telugu version still remains the biggest contributor

The Telugu version continued to account for almost the entire domestic net collection on Day 12. It earned Rs 5.89 crore from 2,638 shows while the Tamil version contributed Rs 1 lakh from 28 shows. The Telugu release recorded an overall occupancy of 34.54%. Morning shows registered 22.38% occupancy while afternoon screenings reached 33.92%.

Evening shows performed better at 39.62% and night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 40.38%. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained key markets for the film. The region contributed Rs 6.25 crore in gross earnings on Day 12. Karnataka added Rs 50 lakh while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 5 lakh. The rest of India added Rs 10 lakh.

Irumudi worldwide collection reaches Rs 186.50 crore

The film also continued to earn from overseas markets. Irumudi collected Rs 0.50 crore internationally on Day 12. Its cumulative overseas gross has now reached Rs 21.50 crore. Combining the domestic and overseas figures takes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 186.50 crore.

The film is therefore within touching distance of Rs 190 crore worldwide and could move closer to the Rs 200 crore mark if its collections remain steady in the coming days.

Irumudi box office collection Day-wise

Day 1: Rs 15.30 crore

Day 2: Rs 16.20 crore

Day 3: Rs 19.00 crore

Day 4: Rs 12.35 crore

Day 5: Rs 12.20 crore

Day 6: Rs 10.20 crore

Day 7: Rs 6.90 crore

Week 1: Rs 92.15 crore

Day 8: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 9: Rs 12.30 crore

Day 10: Rs 15.00 crore

Day 11: Rs 6.60 crore

Day 12: Rs 5.90 crore

What is Irumudi about?

Directed by Shiv Nirvana, the film revolves around a story of fatherhood and parenthood Irumudi follows Trinadha played by Ravi Teja and his daughter Manikanta played by Baby Nakshathra. The film also features Sai Kumar as Gopal Raju whose approach to parenting differs from Trinadha’s. Trinadha is shown as a devoted Ayyappa follower who also struggles with alcoholism. His relationship with Manikanta forms an important emotional thread in the story.

Irumudi and Toxic box office trend

Irumudi benefited from strong momentum during its theatrical run particularly as Toxic faced a significant slowdown after its opening phase. The two films are now showing different day-to-day movements.

While Irumudi recorded a 10.6% drop on its second Tuesday, Yash starrer registered a slight rise on its first Tuesday. The latest figures suggest that both films are being closely watched as their weekday performances begin to shape their longer theatrical runs.