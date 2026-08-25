Irumudi box office collection day 5: Ravi Teja’s film crosses Rs 75 crore in India; holds strong on first Tuesday

Irumudi Box Office CollectionDay 5: Ravi Teja Starrer Crosses Rs 70 Crore; Holds Steady On Tuesday

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Irumudi box office (PC: Instagram)

Irumudi box office collection day 5: Ravi Teja’s latest release Irumudi is continuing its strong run at the box office. After crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend, the emotional family drama remained steady on its first Monday despite the expected weekday drop. The film has now collected over Rs 62 crore net in India.

Irumudi box office collection Day 5

According to trade analyst Sacnilk, Irumudi collected Rs 11.90 crore net in India on Day 4, August 24, across 2,733 shows. The Telugu version contributed most of the Monday earnings, collecting Rs 11.87 crore across 2,658 shows with 68% occupancy. The Tamil version added Rs 3 lakh from 75 shows, recording 14% occupancy.

The Day 4 collection saw a 37.4% drop compared to Sunday, when Irumudi earned Rs 19 crore. Despite the decline, the film has maintained a healthy pace and crossed Rs 50 crore within its first three days.

The film recorded strong audience attendance throughout Monday. Overall occupancy stood at 57.33%, with the highest turnout during night shows at 69.15%.

Morning shows recorded 41.92% occupancy, which increased to 54.08% in the afternoon and 55.92% in the evening before reaching its peak during the night.

As of Day 5, Irumudi is currently running across 901 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.52 Cr Live today. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 74.79 crore and total India net to Rs 64.37 crore so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

About Irumudi

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi is an emotional family drama featuring Ravi Teja as a father who takes up a sacred Ayyappa Deeksha at the request of his young daughter. The film stars Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead, while Baby Nakshathra, Sai Kumar and Sunil also play important roles.

Irumudi has received a positive response from audiences, particularly Ravi Teja’s fans, who have praised his performance and welcomed his return to the big screen.

Before Irumudi, Ravi Teja was seen in the family comedy-drama Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, where he played Ram Sathyanarayana.