Irumudi box office collection day 6: Ravi Teja’s film sees 16% drop, crosses Rs 116 crore

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi continued its steady run at the box office on Day 6 despite competition from Toxic, DC and Vishwanath and Sons. Check box office collection report here.

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Irumudi box office collection (PC: Instagram)

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi continues its steady run at the box office despite competition from films such as Toxic, DC, and Vishwanath and Sons. The Telugu action drama saw a drop in collections on its sixth day but continued to attract audiences across several centres. According to Sacnilk, Irumudi earned an estimated Rs 10.20 crore net in India on Wednesday (Day 6). The film had collected Rs 12.20 crore on Tuesday, meaning its Day 6 earnings fell by around 16.4%.

Irumudi Day 6 box office collection

With its latest collection, Irumudi’s India net total has reached Rs 85.25 crore. The film has earned Rs 98.90 crore in India gross, while its overseas gross stands at Rs 17.25 crore. The film has now recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 116.15 crore.

Day-wise box office collection of Irumudi in India

Day Collection Day 1 Rs 15.30 crore Day 2 Rs 16.20 crore Day 3 Rs 19.00 crore Day 4 Rs 12.35 crore Day 5 Rs 12.20 crore Day 6 Rs 10.20 crore

Irumudi maintains strong occupancy

Despite the drop in collections, the film continued to record healthy occupancy on Day 6. Irumudi was screened across 2,313 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 78.2%. For comparison, the film had 3,292 shows on Day 5, when it recorded 62.3% occupancy.

The Telugu version continued to account for almost all of the film’s domestic earnings. It earned Rs 10.18 crore net on Day 6 from 2,276 shows, with an overall occupancy of 77.62%. The Telugu version recorded 64.31% occupancy in morning shows, 79.62% in the afternoon, 84.38% in the evening and 82.15% at night.

The Tamil version, meanwhile, earned around Rs 2 lakh from 37 shows, with an overall occupancy of 26%.

Andhra Pradesh-Telangana leads collections

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the biggest contributors to Irumudi’s Day 6 earnings, generating Rs 10.75 crore. Karnataka contributed Rs 80 lakh, followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs 15 lakh. The rest of India added Rs 13 lakh, while Kerala contributed Rs 2 lakh.