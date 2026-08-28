Irumudi box office collection Day 7: Ravi Teja starrer ends first week on strong note despite competition from Toxic, India net collection nears Rs…

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi has completed its first week at the box office, and the film has managed to stay in the race despite the arrival of Yash’s Toxic. Here’s how much the action drama earned on Day 7 and where its worldwide collection stands.

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Irumudi box office collection Day 7 (PC: IMDb)

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi has completed its first week in theatres, and the film has managed to put up a solid show despite a fresh challenge from Yash’s Toxic and other South Indian releases like Once More and Hi. The action drama, which opened in cinemas on August 21, 2026, has benefited from positive word of mouth and steady audience support throughout its opening week. However, the arrival of new releases has affected its screen count in some centres. Even with that pressure, Irumudi has crossed an important milestone in India and is now looking ahead to its second weekend. Here’s how much Irumudi has earned in India and worldwide by the end of first week.

Irumudi box office collection Day 7

On Day 7, Irumudi earned an estimated Rs 6.90 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk figures. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 49.88% across around 2,400 shows on Thursday. This was a drop of 32.4% from its Day 6 collection of Rs 10.20 crore.

With the latest numbers, Ravi Teja’s film has taken its India net collection to Rs 92.15 crore, while its India gross collection stands at around Rs 106.95 crore. Irumudi is expected to continue its strong run into the second weekend. Ravi Teja starrer is now less than Rs 8 crore away from the Rs 100-crore milestone and could cross it during the coming weekend

Irumudi worldwide box office collection Day 7

Globally, Irumudi has earned Rs 124.85 crore after seven days with overseas collection of Rs 17.90 crore, according to Sacnilk. Crossing the Rs 120 crore mark worldwide in its opening week is a big win for the Ravi Teja starrer.

The film has been particularly strong in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India and North America, United States, and Canada are the major overseas markets, which remain its key markets. Its family-oriented emotional storyline has also helped it maintain an audience even as newer films compete for screens.

Irumudi first week box office performance

Irumudi had a strong start with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 19 crore on Day 3. The film then earned Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4, Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5 and Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6 before collecting Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7. It is expected that the film will cross Rs 100 crore mark in India (net collections) by this coming second weekend.

The film’s first-week India net total of Rs 92.15 crore shows that it has managed to maintain a healthy run beyond its opening weekend. Irumudi has now entered its second week with a decent lead in its domestic total.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film stars Ravi Teja alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar, Baby Nakshatra, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, and Swasika Vijay. The story centres on a father-daughter relationship and combines family emotions with action and drama.