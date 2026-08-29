Irumudi box office collection Day 8: Ravi Teja starrer enters Rs 100 crore club, sees 40% rise amid clash with Toxic

Irumudi box office collection Day 8: Ravi Teja’s Irumudi has entered its second week on a strong note. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India after recording a healthy jump in collections on Day 8.

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Irumudi box office collection Day 8 (PC: IMDb)

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is showing that its box-office journey is far from slowing down. After putting together a solid first week, the Telugu action drama has received a fresh boost as it entered its second weekend. The film had seen a drop on Day 7, but Friday brought a noticeable change in its fortunes. With audiences continuing to turn up for the film, Irumudi has now achieved an important milestone in India. And considering the competition from Yash’s Toxic, its latest numbers make the film’s run even more interesting. Here how much Irumudi collected on Day at the box office.

Irumudi box office collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Irumudi collected an estimated Rs 9.70 crore net in India on Day 8. The film earned Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7, which means its second Friday collection registered a 40.6% jump. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached around Rs 101.85 crore.

On its eighth day, Irumudi recorded a strong 60.33% overall occupancy at the box office. The film’s performance grew steadily throughout the day, starting at 32.23% in the morning to 77.92% for night shows. The film had collected Rs 92.15 crore during its first week. The strong rise on Day 8 has therefore given the film a much-needed push as it enters its second weekend.

The Telugu version remained the major contributor, accounting for around Rs 9.69 crore of the Day 8 India net collection. The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 66.3% on Friday, according to the latest available figures.

How much Irumudi has earned globally?

Irumudi has collected 136.70 crore globally, according to Sacnilk. The film added around Rs 0.75 crore from overseas markets on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross to approximately Rs 18.50 crore.

The film’s worldwide performance is particularly notable given the competition it is facing in theatres from other big releases Toxic, Hi, and Once More.

Irumudi enters second weekend on a strong note

The biggest positive for Irumudi is the jump in collections after a relatively slower Day 7. The film’s second Friday performance suggests that the audience interest has not completely faded after the opening week.

The Shiva Nirvana directorial stars Ravi Teja alongside Saikumar, Ajay Ghosh, Nakshatra, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film follows an alcohol-dependent father with a troubled past who decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha at his daughter’s request.

With Saturday and Sunday now ahead, the film has a chance to add a sizeable amount to its total. For now, crossing Rs 100 crore net in India gives Irumudi another major milestone to celebrate as it heads deeper into its second week.