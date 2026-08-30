Irumudi box office collections day 9: Ravi Teja, Baby Nakshatra’s film hits another ball out of the park amid Toxic clash, joins Rs 150 crore club

Ravi Teja and Baby Nakshatra’s film has maintained its pace at the ticket window with another strong day, adding to its impressive theatrical run.

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Ravi Teja starrer gains momentum amid Toxic clash (PC: Twitter)

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is showing that its theatrical run still has plenty of momentum. The film entered its second week with a noticeable improvement in audience turnout and recorded a stronger Saturday than the previous day. Despite facing competition from Yash’s Toxic, the film has managed to keep viewers coming to theatres. Its latest numbers have now taken the worldwide gross past the Rs 150 crore mark. The Telugu version continues to remain the biggest contributor while the film also maintains a presence in overseas markets. The day nine figures suggest that the movie is holding up well as it moves deeper into its theatrical run.

Irumudi day 9 box office collection

According to Sacnilk estimates, Irumudi collected around Rs 12.30 crore net in India on its ninth day. The film was screened across 2,733 shows on Saturday. With this addition, its India net collection has reached approximately Rs 114.55 crore. The domestic gross stands at around Rs 133 crore while the overseas market has contributed Rs 19.50 crore in gross earnings. As a result, Irumudi has reached an estimated worldwide gross of Rs 152.50 crore.

The day nine collection also represents a 21.8% increase compared with day eight. The film had earned around Rs 10.10 crore net on Friday after collecting Rs 6.90 crore on day seven. Its first-week India net collection stood at Rs 92.15 crore.

Telugu version leads the collections

The Telugu version remained the main driving force behind the film’s performance. It earned around Rs 12.29 crore net on day nine from 2,702 shows. The version recorded an overall occupancy of 66.98%. Morning shows had 44.23% occupancy while afternoon shows reached 64.54%.

Evening screenings performed better with 76.85% occupancy. Night shows delivered the strongest turnout with an impressive 82.31% occupancy. The Tamil version added around Rs 1 lakh from 31 shows with occupancy reported at 16%.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remain key markets

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continued to be the strongest markets for Irumudi. Together they generated approximately Rs 12.75 crore in gross earnings on Saturday. Karnataka contributed around Rs 1.15 crore while Tamil Nadu added Rs 15 lakh. Kerala contributed Rs 1 lakh and the remaining regions accounted for around Rs 24 lakh. The combined gross collection from these markets was approximately Rs 14.30 crore for the day.

Irumudi and Toxic box office clash

The film’s run has also been shaped by its clash with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, helmed by Geetu Mohandas. The release led to a major battle over screen allocations in the Telugu-speaking states. When Toxic arrived with a wide release, nearly 250 theatres reportedly shifted show allocations away from Irumudi. The change created strong reactions in some smaller towns where audiences and exhibitors objected to the sudden reduction in screens.

However, Irumudi found an opportunity as audience reactions to Toxic became mixed to absolute negative. The Ravi Teja starrer subsequently saw stronger occupancy and continued adding to its worldwide total.

What happens next for Irumudi?

With the film already crossing Rs 150 crore worldwide, its performance in the coming days will determine how far it can extend its run. The strong Saturday growth and high night occupancy for the Telugu version provide encouraging signs for its second weekend.