Irumudi cast fees: Ravi Teja’s reportedly gets Rs 8 crore plus profit share, Priya Bhavani Shankar earns Rs…

Irumudi star cast fees: Ravi Teja reportedly gets Rs 8 crore plus profit share, Shiva Nirvana Rs 7 crore

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Ravi Teja's fees for Irumudi (PC - Instagram)

The reported remuneration of the cast and director of Irumudi has become a talking point ahead of the film’s release. According to reports referenced in a recent Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Instagram post, lead actor Ravi Teja is allegedly being paid Rs 8 crore along with a share of the film’s profits. Director Shiva Nirvana is reportedly receiving Rs 7 crore.

However, these figures have not been officially confirmed by Ravi Teja, Shiva Nirvana, the production team or any authorised representative associated with the film. A post on social media has been shared where the star cast fees has been mentioned.

How much is Ravi Teja earning in Irumudi?

As per the reports cited in the DPIFF social-media post, Ravi Teja is said to be receiving Rs 8 crore as his remuneration, along with a profit-sharing arrangement. The exact terms of the reported profit share, including how the profits would be calculated, have not been disclosed.

Director Shiva Nirvana is reportedly being paid Rs 7 crore for the film. Priya Bhavani Shankar is said to be receiving Rs 1.5 crore, while child actor Baby Nakshathra has reportedly been paid Rs 10 lakh.

If these figures are accurate, Ravi Teja’s reported fixed fee and profit-sharing arrangement could link a part of his earnings to the film’s box office and overall business performance. However, without details of the agreement, it is not possible to determine how much he could ultimately earn from the reported deal.

Who stars in Irumudi?

Irumudi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and features Ravi Teja in the lead role. Priya Bhavani Shankar and Baby Nakshathra are also part of the cast. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. While the reported remuneration figures for Priya Bhavani Shankar and Baby Nakshathra have surfaced online, details about their characters and screen time have not been disclosed.

Remuneration can depend on several factors, including the length of a role, shooting schedule, contract terms and other responsibilities. Therefore, the reported salaries should not necessarily be used to compare the value or importance of different cast members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@dpiff_official)

Why Irumudi salary reports are making headlines

Reports about film salaries often attract attention because they give audiences an idea of the commercial expectations surrounding a project. In Irumudi’s case, the reported Rs 8 crore fee plus profit share for Ravi Teja and Rs 7 crore remuneration for Shiva Nirvana have added interest around the film’s star and director.

However, salary figures circulating online can often be inaccurate or incomplete.