Irumudi: Dhanush applauds Baby Nakshatra’s performance in Ravi Teja’s action drama, says ‘Great job kanna…’

Dhanush is all praise for Baby Nakshatra after watching her performance in Irumudi and says the young actor has left a memorable impression.

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Dhanush showers praise on Baby Nakshatra for her performance (PC: Twitter)

Baby Nakshatra is receiving plenty of attention for her performance in Irumudi and now she has earned praise from one of the most respected names in Indian cinema. Tamil star Dhanush watched the Ravi Teja-led action drama and was impressed by the young actor’s work. He later got a chance to speak to Nakshatra during a video call arranged by director Shiva Nirvana. What followed was a warm exchange between two actors from different generations. Dhanush praised Nakshatra’s natural screen presence and even told her that he would like to learn acting from her when they meet. His words left the young performer visibly delighted.

Dhanush’s special praise for Baby Nakshatra

The interaction took place after an Irumudi success meet when director Shiva Nirvana arranged a video call between Dhanush and Nakshatra. Dhanush spoke directly to the young actor about her work and made it clear that her performance had stayed with him. He described her as “so natural, so beautiful, so wonderful” while talking about her role in the film.

The compliment became even more special when Dhanush told Nakshatra that he would like to learn acting from her whenever they meet. The young actor reacted with excitement after hearing the unexpected praise from the National Award-winning performer.

‘Great job kanna. God bless you’

Dhanush ended the conversation on an affectionate note by telling Nakshatra, “Great job kanna. God bless you.” He also expressed his wish to meet her in person soon. The exchange showed how strongly the young actor’s performance had connected with him.

Nakshatra later shared the interaction on Instagram and the video quickly attracted attention online. Many viewers appreciated Dhanush for personally taking the time to acknowledge the young performer and encourage her work.

See video of viral conversation between Baby Nakshatra and Dhanush here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAKSHATHRA… (@nakshathra__cm)

Baby Nakshatra’s role in Irumudi

In Irumudi, Nakshatra plays Ravi Teja’s daughter. The father-daughter relationship forms an important emotional part of the story and her performance has emerged as one of the elements audiences have noticed.

The role also marks an important step in Nakshatra’s career as she makes her Telugu debut with the Ravi Teja starrer. She had previously appeared in Tamil and Malayalam projects including Petta Rap and Ennum Swantham Punyalan. She also featured in I, Nobody alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

More about Irumudi

Directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Irumudi combines action with an emotional family story. The film also explores the Ayyappa Deeksha tradition as part of its narrative. According to Sacnilk, Ravi Teja’s Irumudi has collected Rs 62.85 crore net in India and Rs 73 crore in domestic gross earnings. The film’s worldwide collection has reached Rs 88 crore so far.