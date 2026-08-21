Irumudi Twitter review: Ravi Teja’s comeback film leaves netizens emotional, Nakshatra wins praise for her performance, ‘Hard-hitting climax and…’

Irumudi Twitter review: Ravi Teja’s latest film has opened to positive reactions on social media, with netizens praising its emotional core, performance, and themes. Check out how netizens are reacting to Irumudi.

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Irumudi Twitter review (PC: Instagram)

Ravi Teja is back on the big screen with Irumudi starring Priya Bhavani Shankar and Nakshatra, but this time, the actor has stepped away from the usual action entertainer. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film brings a more emotional side of the actor to the forefront, with the story revolving around a father and daughter. Now that the film has arrived in theatres, audiences have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first reactions. While the emotional portions and Ravi Teja’s performance has received plenty of attention, there is another performer who appears to have left a strong impression on viewers. Take a look at Irumudi Twitter reactions below:

Irumudi Twitter reactions

Early reactions to Irumudi have been largely positive, with several viewers calling it “hard-hitting and emotional ride”. Netizens have particularly praised Ravi Teja for taking up a role that is different and calling it “his best performance in recent times”. Viewers are also praising Priya Bhavani Shankar’s performance as Kaveri, noting that she delivers a grounded and mature performance that beautifully complements the rural backdrop and core emotional theme of the film.

The father-daughter relationship has also struck a chord with audiences. Nakshatra, who plays Ravi Teja’s daughter, is receiving a lot of appreciation for her natural performance from the audience.

One of the early X user tweet reads, “Shiva Nirvana delivers a sincere and emotionally charged drama with a strong first half, engaging proceedings, and a hard-hitting interval & climax.”, another wrote, “First half is on the slow side but stays engaging and builds a neat emotional connect through the father-daughter bond”, another user shared, “The second half delivers impactful emotions, while the climax is easily the film’s biggest strength and will leave you teary-eyed”, another X user wrote, “Went with the flow without any unnessesary interuptions and Father – daughter bonding was quite emotional.”

Check reactions for Irumudi

#Irumudi Review (3.25/5) ❤️‍ It’s officially ComeBack For @RaviTeja_offl Shiva Nirvana delivers a sincere and emotionally charged drama with a strong first half, engaging proceedings, and a hard-hitting interval & climax. Ravi Teja is the HEART of #Irumudi. He completely… — Cinematica (@letsxCinematica) August 21, 2026

#Irumudi Satisfactory Slow-Burn Emotional Thriller That Has Its Share of Writing Flaws but Is Hard-Hitting and Sincere Enough! First half is on the slow side but stays engaging and builds a neat emotional connect through the father-daughter bond. Second half works in parts. It… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 21, 2026

#IrumudiReview (3.25/5) A Powerful & Emotional Ride ❤️#Irumudi stands out for its honest storytelling and strong emotional core. Shiva Nirvana keeps the first half engaging with well-built suspense, meaningful dialogues and a solid interval bang. The second half delivers… pic.twitter.com/wPW3dJLINW — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) August 21, 2026

#Irumudi – Good watch✅ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Mass maharaja Divine emotional ride till the end , @RaviTeja_offl Best performance after Vikramarkudu Father – Daughter scenes worked well

Touched a lot of good points societal pressures on Women

Ayyappa swamy episodes turned Theaters to temples… pic.twitter.com/0xHanZEdKC — RTR (@natweetsnaistm) August 21, 2026

#Irumudi

Devotional & Emotional ride #ShivaNirvana honest storytelling & meaningfull writing with strong emotional core#RaviTeja HEART of movie❤️‍

best acting in recent times#Nakshatra simply superb Satisfactory slow emotional thriller

Officially come back for RAVANNA pic.twitter.com/ayb6JaCJPr — Sreenivas Kalyan (@Sreenivas0428) August 21, 2026

Thop undhi movie one of best movie in the recent times. @RaviTeja_offl #Irumudi pic.twitter.com/qnDuJfq9sJ — Sateesh Chandra (@Cha23845Sateesh) August 21, 2026

Well excuted 1st half led by actor @RaviTeja_offl Went with the flow without any unnessesary interuptions and Father – daughter bonding was quite emotional. Actorrr #RaviTeja surpasses with his vintage emotions at this 2026 timeline… 2nd half awaits…❤️‍ #IRUMUDI… pic.twitter.com/xU8MNZMGQu — Karthikuuu (@Anchor_Karthik_) August 21, 2026

Mass maharaja Ravi Teja anna hit kottesadu goosebumps performance antunnaru Finally congratulations anna #Irumudi pic.twitter.com/KzweWgsqoB — Eren (@its_me_yeager) August 21, 2026

Last week viswanathandsons and now #irumudi watched two beautiful Telugu movies back to back. TFI is finally delivering good cinema which is away from regular commercial stuff.@RaviTeja_offl keep doing these kind of films. What a brilliant actor you are ❤️ — Ram_Tweets (@PK2698) August 21, 2026

Irumudi cast

Irumudi features Ravi Teja in the lead role, with Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead. The cast also includes Baby Nakshatra, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Swasika Vijay, and Ajay Ghosh. The film marks Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Telugu debut. Shiva Nirvana has directed the film, while Mythri Movie Makers has backed the project.

Nakshatra plays Ravi Teja’s daughter in the film and has been receiving attention for her performance. Her character is central to the emotional side of the story and her scenes with Ravi Teja form an important part of the film.

About Irumudi

Irumudi is a Telugu action, drama and family film directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film released worldwide in theatres on August 21, 2026. The story centres on the relationship between a father and his young daughter and explores the father’s attempt to change his life and reconnect with her. The director has described the film as a serious family drama and has particularly highlighted its intense final portion.

With the first reactions now out, the audience response over the opening weekend will determine whether the emotional Ravi Teja starrer can turn the positive social media buzz into strong box office numbers.