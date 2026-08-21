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  • Irumudi Twitter review: Ravi Tejas comeback film leaves netizens emotional, Nakshatra wins praise for her performance, Hard-hitting climax and…

Irumudi Twitter review: Ravi Teja’s comeback film leaves netizens emotional, Nakshatra wins praise for her performance, ‘Hard-hitting climax and…’

Irumudi Twitter review: Ravi Teja’s latest film has opened to positive reactions on social media, with netizens praising its emotional core, performance, and themes. Check out how netizens are reacting to Irumudi.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: August 21, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
Irumudi Twitter review: Ravi Teja’s comeback film leaves netizens emotional, Nakshatra wins praise for her performance, ‘Hard-hitting climax and…’
Irumudi Twitter review (PC: Instagram)

Ravi Teja is back on the big screen with Irumudi starring Priya Bhavani Shankar and Nakshatra, but this time, the actor has stepped away from the usual action entertainer. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film brings a more emotional side of the actor to the forefront, with the story revolving around a father and daughter. Now that the film has arrived in theatres, audiences have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first reactions. While the emotional portions and Ravi Teja’s performance has received plenty of attention, there is another performer who appears to have left a strong impression on viewers. Take a look at Irumudi Twitter reactions below: 

Irumudi Twitter reactions 

Early reactions to Irumudi have been largely positive, with several viewers calling it “hard-hitting and emotional ride”. Netizens have particularly praised Ravi Teja for taking up a role that is different and calling it “his best performance in recent times”. Viewers are also praising Priya Bhavani Shankar’s performance as Kaveri, noting that she delivers a grounded and mature performance that beautifully complements the rural backdrop and core emotional theme of the film. 

Read more: Irumudi advance booking: Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s film sells 120K+ tickets ahead of release, eyes strong opening

The father-daughter relationship has also struck a chord with audiences. Nakshatra, who plays Ravi Teja’s daughter, is receiving a lot of appreciation for her natural performance from the audience.  

One of the early X user tweet reads, “Shiva Nirvana delivers a sincere and emotionally charged drama with a strong first half, engaging proceedings, and a hard-hitting interval & climax.”, another wrote, “First half is on the slow side but stays engaging and builds a neat emotional connect through the father-daughter bond”, another user shared, “The second half delivers impactful emotions, while the climax is easily the film’s biggest strength and will leave you teary-eyed”, another X user wrote, “Went with the flow without any unnessesary interuptions and Father – daughter bonding was quite emotional.” 

Check reactions for Irumudi 

Irumudi cast  

Irumudi features Ravi Teja in the lead role, with Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead. The cast also includes Baby Nakshatra, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Swasika Vijay, and Ajay Ghosh. The film marks Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Telugu debut. Shiva Nirvana has directed the film, while Mythri Movie Makers has backed the project.   

Nakshatra plays Ravi Teja’s daughter in the film and has been receiving attention for her performance. Her character is central to the emotional side of the story and her scenes with Ravi Teja form an important part of the film. 

About Irumudi  

Irumudi is a Telugu action, drama and family film directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film released worldwide in theatres on August 21, 2026. The story centres on the relationship between a father and his young daughter and explores the father’s attempt to change his life and reconnect with her. The director has described the film as a serious family drama and has particularly highlighted its intense final portion.  

With the first reactions now out, the audience response over the opening weekend will determine whether the emotional Ravi Teja starrer can turn the positive social media buzz into strong box office numbers. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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