Actor Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha might not release in December this year. It’s one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, considering the current times where the country is living under lockdown to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus, a lot of work is pending on the film which is not likely to be completed given the due deadline. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to release during Christmas this year but the halt of around three months due to the lockdown has caused a great push in the process. The shooting of the film is yet to be completed and a lot of post-production work hasn’t even started. Also Read - Aamir Khan Donates to PM CARES Fund, Maharashtra Relief Fund And Wage Workers of Laal Singh Chaddha For COVID-19 Fight

The news was confirmed by the writer of the film – Atul Kulkarni, who hinted at the possibility of Laal Singh Chaddha coming out next year. In a statement to entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Kulkarni said, “Laal Singh Chaddha, I think, would release next year now. We were supposed to release in December.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Hilarious Birthday Wish For Laal Singh Chaddha Co-Star Aamir Khan Leaves Karisma Kapoor in Splits

This is not surprising though. Aamir is known as a perfectionist and he would rather delay his film than releasing it half-baked. The actor is playing the role of a Sikh man in the film while Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen opposite him. The film is an official Hindi remake of celebrated Hollywood film Forrest Gump that featured Tom Hanks in one of his most remembered roles. Also Read - Aamir Khan Plays With Gippy Grewal's Son on The Sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, Photos go Viral

Both Aamir and Kareena had begun the shooting in Punjab before the lockdown. However, as the COVID-19 scared increased, the stars returned to Mumbai and went under self-isolation to stay safe. The other films that might be affected heavily due to the lockdown are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra which is also slated to hit the screens in December. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s ’83 are also awaiting the release and are expected to come once normalcy returns in the industry.