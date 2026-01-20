With the launch of The 50 just days away, curiosity around the show has reached a new high. Hosted by Farah Khan, the upcoming reality series promises drama, strategy and unpredictability. At the centre of all this excitement is the biggest mystery of the show, the Lion. Said to be the ultimate authority who controls the rules and twists of the game, the Lion has become the most talked-about element of The 50.

The buzz intensified after actor Ajay Devgn appeared in a newly released promo, instantly setting social media abuzz. Fans were quick to wonder if Bollywood’s Singham was stepping into yet another powerful role, this time as the Lion of The 50.

Ajay Devgn’s surprise appearance grabs attention

In the promo, Ajay Devgn is seen casually watching a teaser of The 50 on television when his phone suddenly starts ringing nonstop. Each caller asks the same question, whether he is the Lion of the show. Ajay responds with his signature deadpan humour, clearly enjoying the speculation.

“Nahi yar, mai nahi hun The 50 ka Lion. (No, I am not The 50 ka Lion),” he says, shutting down the rumours. He adds, “Chote mote pranks kar sakta hoon, par ye show kafi controversial lag raha hai.”

‘Main vardi wala Lion hoon’

Taking the fun a notch higher, Ajay strikes his iconic Singham pose and quips, “Main vardi wala Lion hoon (I am the Lion in a uniform).” When asked about managing fifty contestants, he jokes, “Main 5 logon ki party mein bhi nahi jaata (I don’t go to a party of even 5 people).” He ends the segment firmly, saying, “Last time bol raha hoon, main The 50 ka Lion nahi hoon. (I am saying for the last time, I am not the lion of The 50).”

The promo, while light-hearted, appears to be a clever move to build excitement rather than a hint at Ajay’s actual involvement in the show.

What to expect from The 50

The 50 is inspired by the French reality show Les Cinquante and brings together 50 contestants from different backgrounds inside a lavish, palace-like setting. The game focuses on mind games, shifting power dynamics and unexpected twists rather than predictable eliminations. The Lion, a mysterious central authority, controls the flow of the game.

Premiere details and contestants

The 50 will premiere on Sunday, February 1, airing at 10.30 PM on Colors TV and 9 PM on Jio Hotstar. Confirmed contestants include Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh, Divya Agarwal, Shiny Doshi, Monalisa & Vikrant, Dushyant Kukreja, Rudra Rana and Chai.

Whether the real Lion will shock viewers or stay hidden longer, one thing is clear, The 50 is ready to roar.