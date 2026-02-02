Home

Entertainment

Is Akshay Kumar joining Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shettys Golmaal 5? Heres what we know

Is Akshay Kumar joining Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5? Here’s what we know

Rumors are swirling about Akshay Kumar joining the cast of Golmaal 5 with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Here’s what we know about the film’s latest updates and confirmations.

The buzz around Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 is growing even before shooting has begun. Fans are eager to know what’s next for the franchise, which has become one of Bollywood’s most beloved comedy series. The latest news has sent waves across social media, with speculations about new cast members and changes in the storyline adding to the excitement.

Akshay Kumar reportedly joins the cast

According to recent reports, Akshay Kumar is set to join the cast of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming Golmaal 5. The superstar is rumored to play an antagonist in the film, marking a new twist in the franchise’s formula. Unlike previous Golmaal films that focused primarily on situational comedy and prank-based humor, this installment is expected to venture into a fantasy zone with a fresh storyline.

While fans of both Akshay and Ajay are thrilled at the prospect, it is important to note that no official confirmation has been released yet. The report has nonetheless sparked widespread anticipation for what could be one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent Bollywood comedies.

Shooting schedule and safety measures after the recent incident

Golmaal 5 is reportedly scheduled to go on floors from February 15, 2026. The shooting will reportedly include two-tier security on sets, combining local police presence with the filmmaker’s personal bodyguards. This precaution comes after a recent firing incident at Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Despite these concerns, there has been no news about any delays to the production timeline.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read: Rohit Shetty House Firing: Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility, warns Bollywood: ‘Worse than Baba Siddique’

The return of OG faces of Golmaal franchise

The film is expected to feature familiar faces from the Golmaal franchise including Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, and Shreyas Talpade. There are also unconfirmed reports that Sharman Joshi, who starred in the first Golmaal, might return. Fans are also eager to see which actresses will be part of Golmaal 5. The previous film, Golmaal Again, featured Parineeti Chopra and Tabu in key roles, setting high expectations for the new installment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.