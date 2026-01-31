Is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage in trouble? Actress says, 'My reality...'

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in 2022, their marriage has been under a constant social media microscope. From memes to comment threads, strangers have often tried to decode their relationship through short clips, paparazzi videos, and public appearances.

But Alia Bhatt has now made it clear that most of that chatter doesn’t even touch their real life.

“The noise doesn’t reach us”

In a recent conversation with Esquire India, Alia spoke candidly about how online opinions are often built on fleeting visuals and assumptions.

“The noise doesn’t reach us. Because it’s not real. They’re responding to three-and-a-half seconds or seven seconds of what they’re seeing. We’ve been together for seven years. That’s way more seconds than what people are commenting on.”

She went on to explain how she and Ranbir stay emotionally untouched by the digital noise around them.

“Even the B of bother doesn’t enter our lives. If you’re in a room of fifty people, maybe only four actually care about you. The rest might be thinking terrible things, but you can’t hear them. Is my reality changing? No. Is my family dynamic changing? Not at all. Am I living my dream? Yes. Do I go to sleep every day with a grateful heart? One hundred per cent.”

Her words offer a rare, calm perspective in a time when celebrity relationships are constantly dissected online.

A quiet new year with family

The couple recently returned to Mumbai on January 7 after spending New Year’s away with their daughter, Raha. Paparazzi spotted them at the airport, dressed in simple, relaxed outfits. Ranbir smiled at photographers as he sat in the car with Alia. He wore a black T-shirt and cap, while Alia chose a white kaftan dress.

Earlier, Alia had shared her first post of 2026< a heartwarming glimpse from their vacation. In the picture, she appeared dressed like a fairy godmother in white, holding a wand, while Ranbir lifted Raha in the air. All three twinned in white, capturing a soft family moment away from the public eye.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

On the professional side, Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, also starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is said to be a dramatic love story set against the backdrop of war, exploring duty and desire.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s journey so far

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai home in the presence of close friends and family. Later that year, on November 6, they welcomed their daughter, Raha.

While the internet continues to speculate, Alia’s message is simple: what truly matters is happening far away from screens, in the quiet space of their real life.