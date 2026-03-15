Is Anushka Shetty getting married? Not Prabhas, Baahubali actress linked to a businessman known to her...

Telugu superstar Anushka Shetty has once again found herself at the centre of wedding rumours. The actress, who enjoys massive popularity across India, has often seen her personal life become a topic of intense speculation, especially after the success of the blockbuster Baahubali franchise. For years, fans closely followed rumours about her alleged relationship with co-star Prabhas. Their on-screen chemistry in the historical epic directed by S. S. Rajamouli was so convincing that many viewers believed the two were dating in real life. While those rumours made headlines repeatedly, neither actor ever confirmed or denied the speculation.

Now, the actress is once again trending for her personal life, but this time the rumours point in a completely different direction.

Reports link Anushka Shetty to a businessman

According to industry buzz, Anushka Shetty may be considering marriage soon. However, the reports do not connect her with Prabhas. Instead, sources claim that the actress is being linked to a businessman who is reportedly known to her family.

While details remain scarce, several reports suggest that discussions about the potential alliance are currently happening at the family level. If everything progresses smoothly, the actress could reportedly tie the knot sometime this year.

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At the moment, no official statement has been issued by Anushka Shetty or her team regarding the speculation. The identity of the alleged businessman also remains undisclosed.

Long history of rumours with Prabhas

Ever since the Baahubali films became a massive global phenomenon, fans have been eager to see Anushka Shetty and Prabhas together off-screen as well. Their pairing in the two-part epic, where they portrayed Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena, became one of the most beloved on-screen partnerships in Indian cinema. Over the years, rumours about their relationship and possible marriage frequently made headlines. Despite constant speculation, both actors have consistently maintained that they share only a close friendship.

With the latest reports linking Anushka to someone outside the film industry, the conversation around her personal life has once again gained momentum online.

Anushka Shetty continues to focus on her film career

While gossip about her marriage continues to circulate, Anushka Shetty remains focused on her work. The actress was last seen in the romantic drama Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, which performed moderately at the box office. Her other recent film Ghatti, did not achieve strong commercial success but received appreciation from critics for its performances and storytelling.

Looking ahead, Anushka is preparing to make her Malayalam debut with Kathanar, The Wild Sorcerer. The film, directed by Rojin Thomas, stars Jayasurya in the role of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary priest from Kerala believed to have possessed supernatural powers.

The film’s shooting wrapped up in 2024, and the makers have been working extensively on post-production. A glimpse of the movie released earlier generated curiosity among audiences, and the project is expected to hit theatres later this year. For now, while fans remain curious about the actress’s personal life, Anushka Shetty continues to balance speculation with her steady presence on the big screen.