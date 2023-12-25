Home

Is Atlee Making His Cinematic Universe With Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay And Allu Arjun? Read on

Fans are excited about Atlee's new film after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and many theories suggest the director could just be designing his first cinematic universe.

An Atlee Cinematic Universe with Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun

Chennai: Director Atlee is on cloud nine after the massive success of his film Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer created history for the director and if the latest reports are to be believed, he is all set with his next film now. This time, Atlee has decided to collaborate with Allu Arjun for another pan-India film. A report in Pinkvilla suggests that the popular Telugu actor has given his nod to starring in Atlee’s next once he wraps up the much-awaited, Pushpa: The Rule.

Atlee and Allu Arjun’s new collaboration is yet to be announced but fans are already excited about the film and are adding in their theories on social media. As per many Atlee fans, the director might just be working on designing his own cinematic universe, much like Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj. A section of the fan believes that the filmmaker has begun the universe with Jawan and he will now take it forward with this new film starring Allu Arjun. Many fans are also waiting for a collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay which they believe is going to be the third film in Atlee’s universe.

While all these are just theories, the director has been giving hints about all these films that he would want to be making in the future. While filming Jawan earlier, he spoke about how he had mentioned a possible collaboration between SRK and Vijay and they both agreed to the same. However, he added that he needed enough time to create a narrative that could justify the magnanimous presence of both these superstars in one frame.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Atlee discussed this new film with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. However, things couldn’t get materialised with any of them and the project ultimately landed in Allu Arjun’s kitty. The actor is expected to start working on the film in the second half of 2024. He also has a film with director Trivikram Srinivas which will go on the floors in 2025 and then another one with ‘Animal’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga which is expected to begin in 2026 once he completes ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas.

Having an Atlee cinematic universe is such a mind-blowing idea, though! We can’t wait to see these fans’ theories turning into reality. Bring it on!

