Is Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal planning her wedding? Instagram posts spark marriage buzz: 'Shaadi hone waali...'

Is Tanya Mittal about to tie the knot? That’s the question currently doing the rounds on social media after the Bigg Boss 19 contestant shared two intriguing Instagram posts that appear to hint at wedding preparations.
The entrepreneur and influencer, who enjoys a strong following online, recently uploaded back-to-back videos from what looks like bridal outfit trials. The timing and tone of the posts have sparked intense curiosity among fans, with many wondering if wedding bells are indeed around the corner.
Blue lehenga and a cryptic caption
In the first post, Tanya is seen stepping out of a trial room dressed in a red wedding lehenga. She twirls gracefully, clearly enjoying the moment, and captions the video, “And the preparations begin.” The line immediately caught attention, with followers reading it as a direct hint towards an upcoming marriage.
Soon after, she shared another clip, this time wearing a blue lehenga. As she walks out of the trial room, she playfully says to those around her, “Tum log ko aisa to nahi lag raha, Bigg Boss phir se chalu ho gaya.” She captioned this post, “Yeh lehenga unko pasand aayega?”
View this post on Instagram
The choice of words, especially “unko,” has left fans guessing. Who exactly is she referring to?
View this post on Instagram
Fans React: Is it really a wedding?
The comments section quickly turned into a debate zone. One user wrote, “Tanya ki Shaadi hone waali hai. To kya Reddit par February ki Shaadi ki news break hui thi ..wo sach thi?” Others were not entirely convinced.
Tanya ki Shaadi hone waali hai…
To kya reddit par Feburary ki Shaadi ki news break hui thi ..wo sach thi ?? @itanyamittal #TanyaMittal #TanyaMittal #TanyaKaParivaar pic.twitter.com/ZhI7NfmUur
— Aditya Sharma (@adisonu31may) February 21, 2026
One fan commented, “My instincts are screaming that it’s not her wedding! Woh Tanya hai…..aise hi shaadi announce krdegiii?”
Mereko lag raha kuch achha hi dhamaka karne waali hain Tanya so let’s wait guys. My gut feeling says itni jaldi to shaadi nahi karne waali#TanyaMittal #TanyaKaParivaar
— Anonymous (@Anonymo33731291) February 21, 2026
Another added, “Mereko lag raha kuch achha hi dhamaka karne waali hain Tanya, so let’s wai,t guys. My gut feeling says itni jaldi to shaadi nahi karne waali.”
The mixed reactions show that while many are excited at the possibility, several followers suspect this could be a promotional move or a surprise reveal of some other kind.
Who is Tanya Mittal?
Tanya Mittal is an Indian entrepreneur, influencer and reality TV personality. She gained nationwide attention after a viral video she shared about her experience at Maha Kumbh 2025. She is also the founder of her lifestyle brand Handmade with Love by Tanya and commands over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.
Her popularity surged further after her appearance as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, where she built a strong fan base.
As of now, Tanya has not officially confirmed whether she is getting married. Until she makes a formal announcement, the wedding buzz remains just that, speculation. For now, fans will have to wait and watch whether these bridal hints lead to a real-life celebration or a different kind of surprise altogether.