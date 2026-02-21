Is Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal planning her wedding? Instagram posts spark marriage buzz: 'Shaadi hone waali...'

Is Tanya Mittal about to tie the knot? That’s the question currently doing the rounds on social media after the Bigg Boss 19 contestant shared two intriguing Instagram posts that appear to hint at wedding preparations.

The entrepreneur and influencer, who enjoys a strong following online, recently uploaded back-to-back videos from what looks like bridal outfit trials. The timing and tone of the posts have sparked intense curiosity among fans, with many wondering if wedding bells are indeed around the corner.

Blue lehenga and a cryptic caption

In the first post, Tanya is seen stepping out of a trial room dressed in a red wedding lehenga. She twirls gracefully, clearly enjoying the moment, and captions the video, “And the preparations begin.” The line immediately caught attention, with followers reading it as a direct hint towards an upcoming marriage.

Soon after, she shared another clip, this time wearing a blue lehenga. As she walks out of the trial room, she playfully says to those around her, “Tum log ko aisa to nahi lag raha, Bigg Boss phir se chalu ho gaya.” She captioned this post, “Yeh lehenga unko pasand aayega?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

The choice of words, especially “unko,” has left fans guessing. Who exactly is she referring to?