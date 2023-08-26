Home

Entertainment

Is BTS Gearing Up For a Reunion Tour Soon? BTS Army Begins Celebration – Check Reactions

The buzz in K-town says that BTS is going to make a comeback in the year 2025. The BTS army is super excited for the much awaited reunion and people just cannot keep calm.

The rumour on the floor is that the most famous and influential boy band in South Korea – BTS – is going to make a comeback in 2025. The seven-member band comprises of- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook- has a massive fanbase all over the world. Ever since the band de-grouped due to their mandatory military enlistment, the fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite musicians back on stage. However, there is no officially confirmation of the same.

According to a HITSDD report, there are speculations about the reunions, especially in the wake of Jung Kook’s giant solo breakout.

HITSDD Article about #BTS “Meanwhile, discussion about a massive BTS reunion tour is creating sky-high expectations, especially in the wake of Jung Kook’s giant solo breakout” pic.twitter.com/CTWdxfgJ2h — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@btschartsdailys) August 26, 2023

All this time when the band wasn’t performing together the other members (who didn’t go yet for the service) were focusing on their solo projects and showcasing their talent by collaborating with various Korean and international artists and engaging themselves with several other brands and ventures.

Fans are immensely overjoyed because in a recent interview the chairman and founder of HYBE (BTS’s management company ), Bang Si Hyuk stated that there are plans for BTS comeback in the year 2025 , making fans extremely excited to see the exceptional band together and again.

Where the BTS Reunion Speculation Started From?

BTS is known for being connected with their fans through livestreams and posts. Recently the members of the band Suga and Jimin told their fans that they might have a comeback in 2025 during Suga’s talk show ‘Suchwita’. This break has allowed every member to explore their solo career as an individual and have a different identity and improve themselves even more before the most awaited reunion .

Check Out How Fans Are Celebrating Already

The fans are excited and really curious after this speculation and have started expressing their love on social media. One user tweeted , “BTS massive reunion tour. it’s happening. mark your calendars.”

BTS massive reunion tour. it’s happening. mark your calendars. pic.twitter.com/ZZrpYhJdjF — hani⁷ ꪜ (@itsbtszone) August 26, 2023

Fans cannot keep calm and the internet is a proof.

“massive bts reunion tour” and i’m already manifesting i’ll be there front row. idk how, but i will!!!! cause i refuse to leave this world without having seen bts in concert. pic.twitter.com/yJPFawGPAu — ⋆ (@JINK997) August 26, 2023

Fans are extremely overjoyed by this news and are excited to welcome their favorite band .

“massive BTS reunion tour” can’t wait to see my seven on stage once again pic.twitter.com/kqw9r2yKZY — soo⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@kkukvmin) August 26, 2023

just imagine the very first show of the massive 2025 bts reunion tour.. joon says “armyssss make some noiseee… louder.. LOUDER.. Louder than what?” and this starts playing: pic.twitter.com/SGn00r7Iip — har⁷ se(ꪜ)en (@bufftansupremac) August 26, 2023

The band is all set to have a massive tour before their reunion in 2025 .

(Written by Anam Saifi)

