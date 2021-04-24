Mumbai: There’s a buzz on social media if Deepika Padukone is a BTS fan too and if she is an ARMY member. This comes after the Bajirao Mastani actor liked Louis Vuitton’s post featuring BTS members. Also Read - BTS ARMY Floods Social Media With Hilarious Memes As The Band Becomes Fashion Giant Louis Vuitton’s Ambassadors

BTS boys have been declared as the latest house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. The French fashion giant took to Twitter and wrote, "Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world-renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence." They also shared pictures of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook posing in outfits from their collection. The same pictures have now been liked by Deepika Padukone. This has raised speculations among fans with questions being raised if the Chhapaak actor is also an ARMY member.

However, this is not the first time that Deepika has expressed her love for the famous K-pop band. In 2019 as well, Deepika was seen wearing a purple body-hugging gown for an award night. Back then, she shared the pictures on Instagram and captioned it, "I Purple You" – a phrase coined by BTS member V. This phrase means that someone is telling them they "trust you, love you, support you, and be loyal to you".

[INSTAGRAM] : Deepika Padukone Liked LV’s latest posts ft. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/O441xC63OL — Deepika South FC (@DeepikaSouthFC) April 23, 2021

Deepika isn’t the only Bollywood actor who is probably a BTS fan. Earlier this month, even Disha Patani expressed her love for BTS member V. The Malang actor took to Instagram sharing a music video of ON and zoomed in to focus on BTS member V (formally known as Kim Taehyung). Disha also used a heart sticker in this story. Not just this, but in another ‘ask me anything’ session on Instagram, a fan asked Disha if she is ‘biased’ towards V from BTS to which, Baaghi 2 actor replied in positive.