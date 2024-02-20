Home

Is Deepika Padukone Expecting Her First Baby With Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone pregnant? A new report claims that 'Pathaan' star is expecting her first baby with actor husband Ranveer Singh

Congratulations are in order for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh! The ‘Bajirao Mastani‘ couple are reportedly expecting their first child. The Week magazine was informed by a person close to the couple that Deepika was expecting a child. As to the site, the ‘Padmaavat‘ star is presently in her second trimester of pregnancy. Fans began to speculate about her pregnancy when she was seen covering it up at the BAFTA red carpet ceremony.

Interestingly, the announcement of her pregnancy was made not long after it was revealed that Deepika had decided not to return for season three of The White Lotus. According to rumours that surfaced last month, Deepika will appear in the third season of the popular HBO series. However, over the weekend, several stories circulated indicating Deepika had decided not to participate in the program.

In an interview with Vogue Singapore in January of this year, Deepika Padukone was asked if she ‘looks forward to’ having a child. She said, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

For the unversed, Deepika has been subject to pregnancy rumours before too. The actor posted pictures from Fighter’s promotion last month, fans thought she had gained weight. Her fans and followers flocked to the comments section, speculating as to whether or not Deepika was expecting.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh exchanged vows in Lake Como in Italy on November 14, 2018, after dating for six years. They first got together on the sets of ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela,’ the romance film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo also collaborated for Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. In November of last year, Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Belgium.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Deepika Padukone starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in the aerial action thriller flick Fighter. The Siddharth Anand movie also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal parts. Her next appearance will be with Prabhas in the science fiction action thriller Kalki 2898 AD. The movie, which is helmed by Nag Ashwin and features Amitabh Bachchan, will be released in theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer will reprise his role of Simmba with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again.’ The film also stars a host of A-listers from Bollywood, including Deepika, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. In addition, Ranveer will star in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, which is slated for release in 2025.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.