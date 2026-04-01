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Is Dhurandhar 2 copied? Filmmaker claims it is my script, plans legal action despite massive success

Is Dhurandhar 2 copied? Filmmaker claims ‘it is my script’, plans legal action despite massive success

As Dhurandhar 2 dominates the box office, a filmmaker alleges the story was lifted from his registered script, sparking a fresh controversy.

Just when Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge seemed unstoppable at the box office, a new controversy has entered the scene, and it’s raising serious questions. What happens when a blockbuster success is suddenly hit with claims of plagiarism? Filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS has accused the makers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer of copying his script. The claim comes at a time when the film is breaking records and pulling massive numbers worldwide.

Filmmaker makes a strong claim: “It is my script”

Santosh Kumar says the moment he watched Dhurandhar 2, something felt off. “You all might have watched Dhurandhar 2. It is working very well everywhere. After watching the movie, I came to know that it is my script and story,” he said. According to him, the screenplay was written back in 2023 after months of effort. He claims the similarities between his story and the film are too strong to ignore.

Backing his claims, Santosh says he has proper documents and proof. “I had written it with a lot of hard work in 2023.” He revealed that the script was officially registered with the Screenwriters Association in November 2023. Not just that, he also shared that he had pitched the same story to major production houses, including Sony Pictures, Zee Studios, T-Series, and Dharma Productions. “I tried a lot, and I had sent my story to many people,” he added, suggesting that the script was widely circulated before the film went into production.

Dhurandhar 2: Legal action coming soon?

The filmmaker has now decided to take things further. “I’m putting a case on this movie because even though they have made a good movie, my story has been exploited,” he said. He also expressed disappointment over the way the story was handled, adding, “I had written the film for cinema and entertainment, but they made it as political propaganda. It is hurting me.” Santosh says he wants to fight not just for himself, but to make sure such situations don’t happen to other writers in the future.

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Dhurandhar 2: Box office storm continues despite controversy

While the allegations have stirred conversation online, they haven’t slowed the film’s run at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed Rs 1435 crore worldwide, going past the first film’s Rs 1300 crore total. With the current pace, the film is now eyeing the massive Rs 2000 crore mark globally.

As of now, the makers of Dhurandhar 2 have not responded to the allegations. But with legal action on the cards, this story might just be getting started.

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