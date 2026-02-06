Is Elvish Yadav engaged to Jiyaa Shankar? Here’s the actual truth

Home

Is Elvish Yadav engaged to Jiyaa Shankar? Heres the actual truth

Fans have spoken out to clarify the viral engagement rumours between Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar. Here’s what is actually true about their relationship.

Recently, YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav sparked a wave of online speculation. A mysterious Instagram post featuring him with actress Jiyaa Shankar led fans to believe the two had secretly gotten engaged. Social media quickly flooded with congratulatory messages and questions about their relationship.

The viral post that fueled engagement rumours

On February 5, Elvish shared a picture holding Jiyaa’s hand, which appeared to have a sparkling diamond ring. His caption read, “Gave love another chance and I found my,” and he tagged Jiyaa Shankar. Fans immediately assumed this was an announcement of their engagement. The post went viral, spreading rapidly across Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms as viewers discussed the couple’s alleged secret romance.

The actual truth behind the post

Despite the widespread speculation, Elvish and Jiyaa are not engaged. The Instagram post was actually a promotional teaser for their upcoming project, the second season of the dating reality show Engaged: Roka Ya Dhokha. The first season of the show, hosted by Uorfi Javed and Harsh Gujral, featured contestants competing in romantic and entertaining challenges leading up to engagements.

Elvish and Jiyaa will host the second season, set to premiere on February 14. The teaser cleverly used the engagement theme to grab attention, which led fans to misinterpret it as a real-life announcement and now the trailer has been officially dropped.

Watch the trailer here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

About Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar

Elvish and Jiyaa first met on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Jiyaa was a part of the show from the start while Elvish entered as a wildcard contestant after three weeks. Their interactions, including a memorable argument during a task, made them stand out among other contestants and caught the audience’s attention. Since then, both have continued to work in the entertainment industry, with Elvish also appearing on Laughter Chefs Season 3 on JioHotstar and Colours TV.

The reaction of fans

Once fans realized the context of the Instagram post, reactions shifted from excitement to amusement. Many praised the clever marketing strategy behind the teaser while others playfully expressed relief that the engagement rumours were false. The viral post achieved its goal by generating curiosity and discussion around the new season.

