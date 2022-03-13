Mumbai: Actor and lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were the most celebrated couple in Bigg Boss 15. Since the show finished, they are still going strong and are on a mission to paint the entire town with their romance. The couple enjoys a tremendous fan base, and their supporters affectionately refer to them as TejRan. Karan and Tejasswi are never shy about showing their admiration for one another and frequently share photos and videos on social media.Also Read - Naagin 6, March 12 2022, Episode 9 Written Update: Pratha Again Tries to Kill Asur Lalit But Rishabh Saves Him

Karan Kundrra and his parents were pictured outside Tejasswi Prakash's home last week to commemorate the Kundrra parents' 50th wedding anniversary. The tilak on his forehead, however, drew everyone's attention. This sparked discussion about whether the Roka ceremony of the couple was held in secret.

Fans went into a tizzy as soon as the video circulated on the internet. TejRan fans swamped the comment section with love. One of the users wrote, “I am so happy for both of you, Tejran forever and ever roka ho gaya god protect them from evils eyes” along with several emojis. While another wrote, “You know what I don’t know any other but in maharahtra jab tilak lagate hain toh baat pakki hui hoti hai, so I’m hoping for the best.”

According to a report on Koimoi.com, Karan Kundrra was preoccupied with the Kangana Ranaut hosted series, Lock Upp. He drove his parents to the temple, followed by dinner on their anniversary. His ladylove Tejasswi simply dropped by at his beau’s place. The two always make public appearances and fans can’t enough of their PDA.

While on the work front, Karan and Tejasswi, shot a music video together in Goa titled ‘Rula Deti Hai.’ The song generated a lot of buzz among TejRan fans and continues to receive love. Prakash is busy with Naagin 6 and Karan is engaged in Lock Upp.

