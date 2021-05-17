Mumbai: Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge and famous choreographer Geeta Kapur is making headlines for all the right reasons. A few days ago, she shared a series of her pictures in a red suit. The look was from the dance show and what caught everyone’s attention was her sindoor – vermilion. With a gorgeous ethnic Indian suit, Geeta Kapur completed the look with red lipstick, bindi and sindoor on her forehead. The pictures sparked wedding rumours on the internet and fans were curious to know whether she is married? Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra Oozes Oomph in Rs 45,800 One-Shoulder Cape With Gharara

Have a look at Geeta Kapur’s pictures here:

The 47-year-old Geeta maa has maintained as she is unmarried and there is no official statement on her marriage.

Meanwhile, while speaking on judging the dance show, Geeta said: “The celebration of dance is as crucial as the technique and the form. It’s important to have fun on stage even when you’re in a competition. We want to bring forth talent who enjoy what they do as that reflects in their performances as well. This show has a special place in my heart. It’s such a great platform that gives amazing opportunities to these talented kids who respectfully earn their place. We have got some unbelievable talent this time and I can’t wait to see their versatility.”

This weekend, the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 saw Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar as special guests. They danced ‘Lavani’.