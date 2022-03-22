Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan on Tuesday was papped around her house in Mumbai when she with her friend was seen roaming in a car. As soon as the shutterbugs clicked her, Suhana and her friend hid their faces from the camera. Her friend, too, kept his face hidden. In the viral pictures, we can see Suhana Khan and her friend seated in the backseat of her car. Both of them can be seen hiding their face with the help of their hand. Suhana is wearing an army print shirt and has tied her hair with a clutch. Her friend is seen in a beige coloured hoodie as their car can be seen moving out of Mannat.Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Viral Neon Bikini From Pathaan Sets Costs Over Rs 26,000 - Sexy or Not?

Fans started guessing ‘Is he the one who Suhana is dating?’ One of the fans wrote, ‘Why is she hiding her face?’ Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘SRK+’ is Not an App or OTT Platform? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Poster

Have a look at the pics:

On the work front, Suhana is reportedly all set to make her OTT debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film based on the popular comics The Archies. She will be making her debut along with Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Old Video About 'Sadness & Futility of War' Goes Viral Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Watch