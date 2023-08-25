Home

Is Hema Malini Comfortable Kissing on Screen Like Husband Dharmendra? ‘Bilkul,’ She Says | Exclusive

Hema Malini, in an exclusive conversation with India.com, opens up on taking a kissing scene now like her husband, actor Dharmendra.

Veteran actress Hema Malini gracefully carries the title ‘Dream Girl’ to date and how. She mesmerised us with her looks and presence when we spoke to us exclusively in Delhi at the grand book launch of Chal Mann Vrindavan. Hema, who is a Lok Sabha member from Mathura, takes on the role of the Chief Editor for this book which has a compilation of glossy and unique photographs of the temples and architectural marvels of Mathura-Vrindavan. In a candid conversation, India.com asked Hema Malini about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s one of the dreamy moments when Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi kissed each other as their scene went viral and created a stir on social media.

Hema Malini on Accepting a Role With Kissing Scene

Hema Malini was again asked if she had now watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, to which she declined. “Nahi dekha abhi (I haven’t seen the film)”. Taking the conversation forward, we asked on how beautifully Dharmendra did a kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, if Hema Malini is offered a similar kind of role with a kissing scene, will she take it now? The veteran actress said laughingly, “Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. (Why not, why won’t I do, will take this up) If it is nice if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can.”

When Hema Malini Praised Dharmendra’s Acting in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Earlier this month, when Hema Malini was asked about the Dharma movie and Dharmendra’s performance, she praised her husband. She told the news portal, “I have not seen it (the scene). I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

Here’s What Dharmendra Said On His Kissing Scene With Shabana Azmi

At the press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last month in Mumbai, when Dharmendra was asked to open up about his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi, he said, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the premiere, but I’ve received a lot of messages from people. Maine bola, ‘Yaar, yeh toh mere daaye haath ka kaam hai (I can do this in my sleep).” When the rest of the team laughed in jest, the veteran actor added, “Baaye haath se karwana hai, woh bhi karwa lo (I can do it effortlessly).”

