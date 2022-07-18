Ileana D’Cruz Dating Sebastian: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s beach birthday in the Maldives was attended by close friends who had gone along with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina from India. The Tiger actress’ spent her beautiful birthday with siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sebastien Laurent Michel, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and friends, including Mini Mathur and Ileana D’Cruz. Ever since the pictures of the squad were uploaded online, speculations were rife whether Ileana D’Cruz is dating Katrina’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel! Many wondered when Ileana and Katrina became such close friends? The answer might be Katrina’s brother, model Sebastian Laurent Michel.Also Read - Inside Katrina Kaif’s Beach Birthday Party: Brother-in-Law Sunny Kaushal Turns Ladies’ Man And Fans Love it

If the reports are to be believed, Ileana D’Cruz has found love in none other than Katrina’s brother, Sebastian. As mentioned in ETimes report, Ileana – Sebastian are in a relationship for about six months now. They often spend time together in Katrina Kaif’s old apartment in Bandra and at Ileana’s residence. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Celebrates Birthday at Maldives With Girl-Gang And Sunny Kaushal, Fans Ask 'Husband Ji Kaha Hai'

Both Ileana D’Cruz and Sebastian Laurent Michel follow each other on Instagram. According to the report, Sebastian is a model by profession and resides in London. He is often in Mumbai after Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Bikini Looks: Times When Bang Bang Actress Set Internet On Fire With Her Killing And Sexy Bikini Looks - Watch Video

Check photos of Ileana and Sebastian here:

Ileana was in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone for some years and had referred to Kneebone as “best hubby ever” once on an Instagram post while it was still not clear whether the two were married or not.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She has a few projects in her pipeline such as Unfair & Lovely and one untitled film.