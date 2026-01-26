By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Is it official? Disha Patani and Talwiinder hand-in-hand exit at Lollapalooza India goes viral – Watch video
From a viral wedding video to a public hand-in-hand moment at Lollapalooza India, Disha Patani and Talwiinder have fans convinced that the rumoured romance is now official.
Earlier this month, Nupur Sanon tied the knot with her longtime musician partner Stebin Ben in a lavish Udaipur wedding that quickly became a talking point online. While the bride and groom remained the stars of the celebration, two other rumoured pairings quietly stole attention — Kriti Sanon with Kabir Bahia, and Disha Patani with Punjabi singer Talwiinder.
