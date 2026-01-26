Home

Is it official? Disha Patani and Talwiinder hand-in-hand exit at Lollapalooza India goes viral - Watch video

From a viral wedding video to a public hand-in-hand moment at Lollapalooza India, Disha Patani and Talwiinder have fans convinced that the rumoured romance is now official.

Earlier this month, Nupur Sanon tied the knot with her longtime musician partner Stebin Ben in a lavish Udaipur wedding that quickly became a talking point online. While the bride and groom remained the stars of the celebration, two other rumoured pairings quietly stole attention — Kriti Sanon with Kabir Bahia, and Disha Patani with Punjabi singer Talwiinder.

Watch video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

