  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Is it official? Disha Patani and Talwiinder hand-in-hand exit at Lollapalooza India goes viral - Watch video

Is it official? Disha Patani and Talwiinder hand-in-hand exit at Lollapalooza India goes viral – Watch video

From a viral wedding video to a public hand-in-hand moment at Lollapalooza India, Disha Patani and Talwiinder have fans convinced that the rumoured romance is now official.

Published date india.com Published: January 26, 2026 2:40 PM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
Is it official? Disha Patani and Talwiinder hand-in-hand exit at Lollapalooza India goes viral - Watch video

Earlier this month, Nupur Sanon tied the knot with her longtime musician partner Stebin Ben in a lavish Udaipur wedding that quickly became a talking point online. While the bride and groom remained the stars of the celebration, two other rumoured pairings quietly stole attention — Kriti Sanon with Kabir Bahia, and Disha Patani with Punjabi singer Talwiinder.

Watch video here

About the Author

Shiwani

Shiwani

Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, covering entertainment and lifestyle. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop cultur ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.