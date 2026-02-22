Home

Entertainment

Is Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanths reunion promo AI-generated? Heres the actual truth

Is Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth’s reunion promo AI-generated? Here’s the actual truth

The viral reunion promo featuring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth has sparked speculation online. Here’s a clear breakdown of how the video was created and why fans began questioning its authenticity.

The much-awaited reunion of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth has taken social media by storm. After nearly four decades, the two cinema legends are coming together for a new film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. While fans were excited to see them share screen space again, a debate quickly started online. Many viewers began questioning whether parts of the reunion promo were created using artificial intelligence.

What sparked the AI rumours?

The promotional video shows Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth preparing separately before stepping out in style. Director Nelson appears confused about whom to choose, adding a playful tone to the teaser. The two stars eventually walk through a garage in a mass-style sequence filmed by cinematographer Rajiv Menon. Composer Anirudh Ravichander also appears in the promo.

However, what caught the internet’s attention were the glamorous car-wash models featured in the background. Soon after the promo release, screenshots of these models were shared online with claims that they looked AI-generated. The hyper-polished visuals and uniform lighting made some users believe that advanced AI image tools may have been used.

Check out the promo here

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What is the actual truth?

There has been no official confirmation from the makers that artificial intelligence was used in the promo. The speculation largely began after an AI chatbot response suggested that the images “looked AI-generated.” However, such responses are not always fully reliable and should not be treated as factual confirmation.

Check out the reactions of fans

Some viewers pointed out that the two stars never appear in the same frame as the models, which raised further doubts. Others argued that this could simply be due to filming logistics, as big stars often shoot their portions separately. As of now, the production house has not issued any clarification.

These look AI-generated. The lighting consistency, flawless skin, and hyper-detailed textures are classic Midjourney-style outputs. — Ingenious RBK (@ingenious_rbk) February 21, 2026

Why this reunion is so special?

This film marks the first time in 40 years that Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will share screen space. The two legends worked together in multiple films during the 1970s and early 1980s including Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, 16 Vayathinile, Ninaithale Inikkum and later in the Hindi film Geraftaar alongside legend Amitabh Bachchan. Their reunion has created massive excitement in Tamil cinema, with fans celebrating the collaboration regardless of the AI debate.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.