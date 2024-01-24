Home

Entertainment

Is Kangana Ranaut Dating EaseMyTrip Founder Nishant Pitti? Actress Speaks

Is Kangana Ranaut Dating EaseMyTrip Founder Nishant Pitti? Actress Speaks

Kangana Ranaut's recent pictures with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti from Ayodhya grabbed attention. However, the actress has finally responded to the speculations.

Kangana Ranaut has been hitting the headlines ever since she was spotted at Ayodha sweeping a temple floor before the Ram Mandir event took place. The actress is one of those who was praised widely for chanting Jai Shree Ram the loudest has now sparked dating rumours among fans. On the day of Ram Mandir’s event, the actress was spotted with Nishant Pitti, who is EaseMyTrip’s founder. Currently, the actress is in Ayodha. The actress is exploring various new places near Ayodhya, which are related to religious values.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, a picture of the actress is doing rounds on the internet where the Tejas actress can be seen posing alongside EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti. Post the picture took the internet by storm, fans are now speculating that the actress has once again found love. The picture speaks for itself, where the actress and Nishant can be seen extremely comfortably standing next to each other. The viral photo has sparked dating rumours, and fans are speculating that both Rananut and Pitti are seeing each other.

You may like to read

However,the actress has finally opened up about the matter. Taking to her social media handle, the actress asked people not to circulate rumours among. Kangana said, “My humble request to the media, please don’t spread misinformation. Nishant ji is happily married and I am dating someone else. Wait for the right time please don’t embarrass us, it’s not nice to link a young woman to a new man every day just because they clicked pictures together. Please don’t do this.”

Meanwhile, after attending the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22, 2024, the actress announced the date of her highly-anticipated film ‘Emergency.’ The actress will be portraying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress took to Instagram and shared the date of the film. Kangana shared the poster of the movie and wrote, “Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June 2024. Witness history comes alive as the most feared & fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas #Emergency in cinemas on 14th June 2024.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Talking about the film, the movie is said to be a depiction of the most controversial spectacle in the history of Indian Democracy. At the heart of this narrative stands one of the most remarkable leaders in history, Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of India. Kangana takes on the titular role of the late politician in ‘Emergency,’ which marks her debut as a solo director.

The film also boasts a talented cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in significant roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, ‘Emergency’ features music composed by Sanchit Balhara, with screenplay and dialogues crafted by Ritesh Shah.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.