Is Kartik Aaryan Dating Tara Sutaria? This Steamy Hot Photo From His 33rd Birthday Bash Fuels Relationship Rumours

Tara Sutaria wished birthday boy Kartik Aaryan with a steamy hot unseen picture from their photoshoot. The actor's fans wonder if there's any truth to these dating rumours.

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 33rd birthday with his family and close friends from Bollywood, including Kriti Sanon, filmmaker Karan Johar, Rasha Thadani, Vaani Kapoor and others. The pictures from the star-studded celebration made several rounds on social media. One particular picture with Tara Sutaria has caused quite a stir on social media. Wondering why? Well, the duo recently sparked dating rumours as they were spotted in and around Mumbai.

Amidst dating rumours, Kartik and Tara’s photo twinning in hot black fuelled the speculations. In the viral photo, Kartik posed with Apoorva actor on one side and Rasha on the other. The duo started dating rumours after they were spotted around Mumbai. It is also reported that Tara and Kartik will share screen space in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3.

Inside Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday Bash:

Jaldi vahan se hato 📢

Humko solos chahiye K ki pls 😭😭😭#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/oHCoIkuk97 — Chiji 🐣 (@StanningKartik) November 22, 2023

Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in a satin black shirt with matching denim and a pair of hot black boots. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, looked bombshell in a backless satin black gown with a matching scarf. Their fans were quick to notice that the duo twinned in a black ensemble.

Tara Sutaria’s Birthday Wish For Kartik Aaryan

For the unversed, Tara Sutaria wished birthday boy Kartika Aarya with a steamy photo of their latest photoshoot. The caption on the post read, “Happy Birthday Popat (Kartik Aaryan)! May our Scorpio energy always make brand shoots look like this.”

Tara Sutaria-Kartik Aaryan’s Steamy Hot Photo:

Kartik Aaryan’s fans reacted to their unseen picture from the photoshoot. They dropped heart eyes and fire emojis for the duo. Kartika and Tara’s followers raved about their chemistry and are vouching for a romantic film for them. If rumours are to be believed, Kartik and Tara may share the screen space for Aashiqui 3.

