Is Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Project Aashiqui 3 To Be Renamed, ‘Tu Aashiqui Hai’? Here’s What We Know

It is be believed that Kartik Aaryan's upcoming project 'Aashiqui 3' has been renamed to 'Tu Aashiqui Hai'. Here how we found out.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor, Kartik Aaryan is no doubt one of the most active actors in the entire film industry. Kartik Aaryan has already taken up multiple projects in 2024. Most recently, he wrapped up shooting for Chandu Champion. There’s now a new development regarding his movie Aashiqui 3. The highly-anticipated project has undergone a major change, with reports indicating that the romantic drama has been renamed “Tu Aashiqui Hai” and is expected to start filming later this year. It is to be noted that, there has been no official announcement made by the makers of the film. Read along

Is Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Movie Being Renamed? Here’s What We Know!

If believed in the reports claimed by Times Now, Bollywood Hungama mentioned that the upcoming film “Aashiqui 3” has been renamed to “Tu Aashiqui Hai”. The movie is inspired by the 1981 film “Basera”, which featured Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee, and Rekha. Production is scheduled to begin later this year, with Tripti and Kartik in the lead roles.

The producers are still finalising another actress for the film. Kartik Aaryan shared the motion poster on his Instagram on September 5, 2022, and expressed his excitement for the project, stating that it will be his first collaboration with Basu Da.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan Expresses

During a conversation with Variety, Kartik Aaryan expressed, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways (sic).”

Anurag Basu stated, “‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Aashiqui 2’ were emotions for the fans that have remained in hearts till date, the aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way (sic).” He further added, “It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit, and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one (sic).”

Kartik Aaryan’s Professional Front

Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines since he transformed his look for his upcoming project Chandu Champion which is expected to be a sports drama film. The movie will be directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024. The movie stars prominent Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and other actors as well. Adding to Kartik’s pipeline Kartik Aaryan had bagged up Bhulaiyaa 3 to his upcoming project.

