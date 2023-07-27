Home

Is Kriti Sanon’s Skincare Brand ‘Hyphen’ Affordable? Here’s How Much The Products Cost

Kriti Sanon announced her own beauty brand 'Hyphen' on her 33rd birthday. Here's what you need to know about these products.

After Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon moves step ahead on her entrepreneur journey by announcing her beauty brand, Hyphen. The actress made a special announcement on social media as she turned 33. Recently, Kriti launched her own production house, ‘Blue Butterfly films’ and now moving ahead with her skincare brand, she is truly extended her wings in diverse business cultures.

The actress announced this exciting news as she dropped the first ad of the brand. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to me! It’s finally here! Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of Hyphen!, “Hyphen is a hope of possibilities, opportunities and of adding more chapters to life! And this chapter of my life is super special! Turning my obsession of skincare into passion and then into a dream- a dream of getting a lot of amazing ingredients together to make power-packed products that actually work! We’ve hyphened the power of nature and potency of science to give multiple benefits from each product. People say “You can’t have it all!” But why not? Just HYPHEN it! Here’s to glowing and growing together! I can’t thank the entire team of Hyphen and my co-founders enough who’ve worked endlessly to get our baby out on my birthday. Best birthday gift ever! @always_brewing @tarunsharma88 @mohitjain.3110 @vikas.lachhwani @saurabh2014_ism We are live! Check out all the products on letshyphen.com Love & Gratitude,” she signed out as the co-founder and chief customer officer of the brand.

Hyphen- Cost, Exclusive Products And More

Hyphen is a reasonable, budget-friendly brand. The website currently offers four good products starting from Rs 449 to Rs 649. They’re all said to clincally tested, vegan, comes with zero plastic formations and are naturally produced. According to Kriti Sanon the co-founder “Hyphen originated from a pure passion for skincare and a curious, driven mind that always wanted more in life! Each product blends a multitude of amazing ingredients from both nature and science to create a power-packed solution for every concern. I hope you enjoy the products as much as we enjoyed creating them for you.” For more you can check the the offical website- letshyphen.com

Apart from this, on the professional front, Kriti is set to appear in “The Crew” and a yet-to-be-titled film alongside Shahid Kapoor. She also has Do Patti with Kajol and an untitled film with Anurag Kashyap coming up. And this year, she also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.

