Is Mahira Khan Pregnant? Viral Reddit Post Claims Pakistani Actress is Expecting Her First Child With Salim Karim

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim in a dreamy ceremony in October last year. A viral Reddit post now claims she could be pregnant with her second child.

Mahira Khan pregnant for the second time (Photo: Instagram/ Mahira Khan)

New Delhi: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan could be expecting her first child with husband Salim Karim. Or at least that’s what a viral post on Reddit claims. The actress got married to a Pakistani businessman in October last year. She already has a 14-year-old kid with her first husband.

On Monday evening, rumours went rife after a person on Reddit claimed that Mahira has put a hold on her projects as she is set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The post added that she has opted out of her acclaimed Netflix special ‘Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo’ which was scheduled to go on the floors this year. The post claimed, “So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she’s expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t jeep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce (sic).”

Mahira Khan has 14-year-old son Azlan

Mahira first embraced pregnancy in the year 2009 after marrying Ali Askari. The duo got a divorce in 2015 on a mutual basis. Earlier, speaking about her family dynamics on a podcast, the actress revealed that she shares an amicable equation with her ex-husband. She added that her son Azlan gels well with Aksari’s son from his second marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Mahira is one of the biggest names in the Pakistan film and television industry. She is known for her incredible performances in projects like Humsafar, Razia, Bon Roye and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay among others. She was seen in her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2016 film Raees. A few years back, various rumours also suggested that she was dating Ranbir Kapoor after the two were clicked together in London.

Neither Mahira nor her team has spoken out on the rumours of her pregnancy.

