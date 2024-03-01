Home

Is Manisha Rani The Winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11? Video of Her Lifting Trophy Goes Viral – Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Speculations were rife even before the finale, predicting either Shoaib Ibrahim or Manisha Rani as the potential winners. But this video shows Manisha is the winner. Watch!

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: The anticipation surrounding the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale has reached its peak, with a viral post on X (Twitter) claiming that Manisha Rani will emerge victorious in the celebrity dance reality show. The grand finale, set to air on March 2, saw the top 5 finalists – Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma – deliver spectacular performances, but all eyes are on the rumoured winner, Manisha Rani.

Video of #ManishaRani with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Trophy Many Many Congrats to the Maharani of Hearts pic.twitter.com/Z1wsKWywWg — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) March 1, 2024



The buzz surrounding Manisha’s victory is fueled by a viral video showcasing her triumphant moment with the coveted trophy. If the speculations hold true, Manisha Rani would etch her name in history as the first wildcard contestant to clinch the title in the history of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Although there is no official confirmation from Manisha Rani, her team, or the channel, the strong rumors suggest that she has indeed secured the win. The grand finale, shot on February 29, witnessed fierce competition, with Shoaib Ibrahim and Manisha Rani being the frontrunners for the title.

Speculations were rife even before the finale, predicting either Shoaib Ibrahim or Manisha Rani as the potential winners. According to voting trends, the competition was intense between Shoaib and Manisha, but recent voting trends have reportedly positioned Manisha Rani in the top spot by a significant margin.

While social media is abuzz with celebrations over Manisha’s potential victory, a section of netizens expresses mixed reactions. Some jubilantly celebrate her win, while others question the deserving candidate status. Critics argue that, despite Manisha’s prowess as a dancer, her wild card entry and comparatively shorter journey may not make her the unanimous choice for victory, considering the efforts put in by other contestants like Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, and Sreerama Chandra. As the official announcement awaits, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale continues to stir debates and discussions among fans.

