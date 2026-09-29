Is Mr Faisu getting married? Viral wedding card reveals bride name and nikah date – Watch video

Is Mr Faisu getting married? A viral wedding card mentions the name Tanya and an October 18 Nikah date, sparking fresh wedding rumours around the social media sensation and actor. Here's what we know so far.

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Mr Faisu (PC: Instagram)

Is actor and social media star Mr Faisu finally getting married? Fans have been asking this question once again after a wedding-related video surfaced online and quickly caught attention. Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has already confirmed that he plans to get married in 2026, but has not yet revealed any deatils of the future bride. The latest viral video of Mr Faisu wedding card features the name Tanya as bride name which adds another twist to the ongoing speculation. However, nothing has been confirmed by the Faisal Shaikh so far.

Mr Faisu wedding card goes viral

A glimpse of Mr Faisu wedding card has gone viral online. In the video, a decorative board can be seen carrying the names “MR. FAISU & TANYA”. The clip has since sparked a lot of buzz among his followers. The wedding card revealed by Yuvika Choudhary the wife of Prince narula in her latest vlog.

However, the identity of Mr Faisu’s alleged bride has not been officially confirmed. Neither Faisal Shaikh nor his family has announced that he is marrying someone.

Watch video here:

Watch Social Media star and actor #MrFaisu ’s wedding card goes viral with bride’s name and nikah date As per the wedding card, MR. FAISU & TANYA ‘s wedding is scheduled for October 18, 2026, followed by the reception on October 19. pic.twitter.com/DCXHNAk3d0 — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) September 29, 2026

The viral wedding card also reveals the bride and wedding date. Fans have been trying to connect the clues, particularly because Faisu has previously spoken openly about getting married this year. In an interview with Pinkvilla when asked ‘Is Faisal Shaikh getting married soon?’, he shared, “Yes, 2026 abhi khatam nhi hui hai (2026 is not over yet). Abhi toh koi nahi hai, but 2026 mein ho jaaegi koi na koi. (Currently, I am not with someone, but in 2026, I will have my person).”