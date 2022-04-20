Naga Chaitanya Planning to Remarry: Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya startled everyone when they announced their split. The couple stunned everyone and left their followers heartbroken only days before their fourth wedding anniversary. It’s been a few months since the estranged couple broke the news to their followers, and they both appear to have gone on with their lives. In a piece of shocking news to ChaySam’s fans, Naga Chaitanya seemed to be considering a second marriage.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Aces Her Deadlifts With Squats, Says 'One Step at a Time' - Watch Workout Video

Naga Chaitanya planning to marry post-split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

Naga Chaitanya is planning to marry shortly. This is a shocking revelation. So far, neither he nor his family members have commented or clarified the report, according to ABP Live. The actor is said to be saddened following his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, according to the report. He appeared to be quite lonely and unmotivated. The actor is considering remarrying. He is certain, though, that he will not marry someone from the entertainment world. According to the source, Naga Chaitanya is emotionally and mentally gearing himself to remarry.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya separation controversies:

The marriage triggered a flurry of conspiracy rumors. It was chaotic on social media, with people stating things like Samantha Ruth Prabhu not wanting to start a family and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan being a catalyst in the couple's split. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stylist was also implicated in the scandal.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Naga Chaitanya’s name tattoo:

Samantha posted a video on her Instagram stories and said with clear, strong words, “You know the one thing I’d tell my younger self is never ever getting a tattoo. Never ever, get a tattoo.” This was her reply when a fan asked her about some tattoo ideas she’d love to try someday.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya marriage:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were longtime friends before deciding to marry. They have also teamed up on a few films. Sam and Chaitanya tied knots in Goa in 2017 and their fans were enthralled by the romantic wedding.

