Nora Fatehi has been ruling our hearts from her dance moves and whatever she shares on social media, it gets viral in a few minutes. But this time, Nora Fatehi is making headlines for some other reason! Yes, she has been linked to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Guru and Nora seemed to have spent some quality time together in Goa a few days ago. The photos from their beach walk are all over the internet and fans think they are dating.

Guru Randhawa is presently in Riyadh and busy with the Dabangg Tour but his photos with Nora Fatehi are making the rounds of the internet. The comments on social media read, "Are they dating", "Looking good together", "After Kat-Vicky, I can see next celebrity wedding happening soon".

Have a look at Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s pics from Goa:

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi have earlier collaborated for the music video of T-Series’ ‘Naach Meri Rani’. Recently, Nora was seen shaking leg on the song ‘Kusu Kusu’ From the film Satyameva Jayate 2. Nora also performed at a Delhi’s wedding on her hit songs including – Saki Saki, and more.

A few days ago, Nora’s name was seen with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was summoned by the ED in the money laundering case. It was reported that Sukesh gifted Nora Fatehi a luxury car.