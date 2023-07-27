Home

Is OMG 2 About Sex Education? CBFC Reportedly Recommends A Certificate And 20 Cuts

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 is stuck with Censor Board. It is reported that the board has ordered 2 cuts in the film along with a 'A' certificate but the makers are not agreeing to follow. Read on.

Akshay Kumar in a still from OMG 2

Mumbai: OMG 2, which is slated to hit the screens on August 11, is stuck with the Censor Board. The film is reportedly a take on sex education and that’s what has made the CBFC a little conscious. Starring Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva, Oh My God 2 explores the life of an ardent Shiv Bhakt and how God himself arrives to solve his problems and improve his relationship with his son.

As per a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the examining committee of the CBFC referred the film to the Revising Committee after which around 20 cuts were recommended. Considering the whole Adipurush debacle and the boycott calls for Oppenheimer due to the Bhagavad Gita scene, the board is being more cautious than ever. The report mentioned that the revising committee has recommended 20 cuts with both visual ad audio deletions. It quoted a source close to the board as saying, “In all, the RC has asked for 20 cuts. These include both visual and audio deletions. On top of it, they have also suggested the makers opt for an adults-only certification.”

The makers of OMG 2, however, don’t believe that all these cuts should be made. They are also not agreeing on accepting the ‘A’ certification considering the film is about sex education and they want the kids, especially teenagers to understand the essence of the story. Many reports have suggested that director Amit Rai will also be exploring the LGBTQA angle in the story. There’s a lot of back and forth that’s currently happening between the makers and the board.

All the tussle has also delayed the trailer of the film. The movie is taking time to be censored and the discussion is still on. On the contrary, Gadar 2, which is releasing alongside OMG 2 on August 11, had its grand trailer launch on Wednesday in Mumbai. The film’s trailer received a positive response, ensuring a fantastic opening for the film. It will be interesting to see how this clash works out at the Box Office.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on OMG 2!

