Is Parineeti Chopra Pregnant? Netizens Share Their Theories Speculating ‘Good News’ For Actor and Raghav Chadha

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines since she was spotted at the airport, wearing oversized shirt and matching pant. Fans on social media claim that Parineeti might have a baby bump.

New Delhi: Bollywood diva, Parineeti Chopra who is currently occupied with her new career in the music industry has yet again made the headlines, this time Parineeti became the talk of the town after a video of her went viral on social media, that speculated the possibility of Parineeti might have a baby bump. Recently Parineeti was spotted at the airport wearing loose outfits, this started to roll the rumours of the diva being pregnant. The paparazzi captured the pictures of Parineeti where she was seen wearing an oversized white shirt paired with white shorts. Read on.

Netizens Speculate Parineeti Might Be Pregnant

A paparazzo account that shared the viral video of Parineeti Chopra, saw multiple comments from netizens claiming the rumours of Parineeti having a baby bump. As soon as the video was posted online, users rushed to the comment section and claimed the pregnancy rumours of the diva. An Instagram user commented, “She looks prego, baby girl it is (sic).” The second user commented, “I think she is pregnant.. (heart emoji) )(sic).” The third comment read, “Good news is on the way (sic).”

Take a look at Parineeti’s Viral Video:

Parineeti Chopra’s Marriage with Raghav Chadha

For the unversed, The Bollywood diva got married to Raghav Chadha, who is a member of the parliament representing Aam Aadmi Party. The couple are frequently seen showing love and support to each other. Recently when Parineeti decided to look for a career change, Raghav Chadha supported her during her first live music performance held in Mumbai.

Take a look at Raghav Chadha’s Instagram Post:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2023. The couple had their pre-wedding ceremony hosted in Delhi, and other events like the Mehndi and Haldi ceremony was held in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The couple earlier released a joint statement that read, “Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life’s been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we have been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts.” Raghav and Parineeti further added, “As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you’re all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we could not have been more thankful (sic).”

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is currently working on her new career as a musician. Parineeti will be shortly seen featuring alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the film Chamkila. The film is a biopic of a Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Chamkila.

Do you think Parineeti Chopra is pregnant? What are your thoughts on Parineeti and Raghav soon-to-be parents?

