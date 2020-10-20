Tamilrockers is an Indian piracy website that provides access to download free movies online to the public. It includes movies in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English and Hindi languages. It seems like the website has been blocked permanently. The website keeps changing their domain to new link to keep running illegal piracy site. The website has some of the features like Tamilrockers forum, proxy and member area. There are many people who have been depending on this website to watch films for a while now. Also Read - Putham Pudhu Kaalai Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

According to a TOI, multiple DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) reports have been filed against the piracy site by Amazon International, which has led to the site being removed from the ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) registry.

Strict action has been taken by law enforcement agencies to block the websites but the website was operational till now. The team of Tamilrockers keeps changing its domain name constantly, which makes it difficult to track them.

The permanent blockage will have a tremendous impact on the box office collection. OTT releases will also not suffer due to this big step. The infamous website is not operational as of now, but it is to be seen that the makers don’t create a new domain.

Earlier, shows and films such as Gunjan Saxena, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Raktanchal, Betaal, Illegal, Paatal Lok, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.