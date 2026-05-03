Home

Entertainment

Is Priyanka Chopra Jonas skipping Met Gala 2026? Heres what we know so far

Is Priyanka Chopra Jonas skipping Met Gala 2026? Here’s what we know so far

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in the spotlight as reports suggest the global icon may skip the Met Gala 2026 red carpet leaving fans wondering about her plans this year.

Priyanka Chopra to skip Met Gala 2026 (PC: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has built a strong identity at the Met Gala with her bold fashion choices and global presence. Every year, fans wait to see what she will wear and how she will surprise the red carpet. This year, too, excitement was high as many expected another standout look. However, recent reports suggest that the actor may not attend the 2026 edition of the event. This update has left fans curious as her absence would mark a noticeable gap at one of fashion’s biggest nights.

Why is Priyanka Chopra Jonas skipping the Met Gala 2026?

As per Variety, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is likely to miss the Met Gala scheduled for May 4, 2026. The reason is said to be a prior work commitment that clashes with the event date. While she has been a regular attendee in past years, this time her professional schedule seems to have taken priority. Even though she may not walk the red carpet, she is still expected to appear at another major global event shortly after.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, a look at Indians who made their mark at the Met Gala

What is Priyanka Chopra Jonas doing instead?

Instead of attending the Met Gala Priyanka will reportedly travel to Los Angeles to receive the Global Vanguard honor at the Gold House Gold Gala on May 9 2026. This recognition celebrates her 25 year long career and her contribution to global entertainment along with her efforts in representing South Asian talent on an international level. This makes her absence from the Met Gala less surprising as she prepares for another significant milestone.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What is the theme of Met Gala 2026?

The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. It is widely known as fashion’s biggest night. The 2026 theme is “Fashion is Art” which is expected to bring creative and experimental looks to the red carpet. Fans were especially eager to see how Priyanka would interpret this theme before news of her possible absence surfaced.

Also read: Has Manish Malhotra confirmed Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 debut on live television?

The Indian celebrities at this year’s biggest fashion night

While Priyanka may skip the event other Indian celebrities are expected to attend. Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt are likely to make stylish appearances, which will mark Karan Johar’s debut at Met Gala with a striking outfit designed by legendary Manish Malhotra.

Deepika Padukone is also expected to attend despite her pregnancy and is currently busy shooting for King with Shah Rukh Khan. If Ranveer Singh joins her it could mark his Met Gala debut making him the third Indian male actor after “Badshah of Bollywood” and Diljit Dosanjh who made history with their stellar debuts in 2025.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.