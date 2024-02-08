Home

Is Rajinikanth Charging Rs 1 Crore Per Minute On His Extended Cameo In Lal Salaam? Here’s What We Know

Actor Rajinikanth has been making headlines after rumours claim that the actor is charging Rs 1 crore per minute for his extended cameo in the sports drama movie, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth is all set to play an extended cameo in his daughter’s directorial Lal Salaam. There have been rumours that the Jailer actor has different plans to demand the acting fees in Aishwariya Rajinikanth’s movie. It is claimed that Rajinikanth has demanded around 30 to 40 crore as his acting fee in the Lal Salaam movie.

The claims made by TrackTollywood.com revealed that Rajinikanth charged for the movie based on his screen time of the movie. If calculated Rajinikatn has reportedly charged Rs 1 crore per minute as his acting fees. During the film’s music launch, AR Rahman disclosed that the Tamil superstar not only did not act in the film but also contributed to the dialogues.

Based on the reports of Indian Express, the music legend expressed, “When Aishwarya first told me the story of the film… I thought ‘This film is going to be boring da’. I thought it would be preachy. Until I saw the film… The scenes that I thought would be cringy and preachy were handled very thoughtfully and were heartwarming. I then asked her who wrote dialogue for the movie, and she said, ‘I wrote and Appa (referring to Rajinikanth) changed a bit.’ I realised it was his wisdom. Because he respects everything, he has researched well and has said many rare things.

Lal Salaam Gets U/A Certification

The Central Board of Film Certification has recently approved the sports-themed drama movie as U/A. Recently Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared a picture of the movie poster.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s X Post:

About Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is a sports drama that stars Vishnu, Vikranth Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah in pivotal roles, with an extended cameo appearance by Rajinikanth. The sports-themed movie will also portray the cameo of legendary cricket player Kapil Dev on the big screen.

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, she highlighted the delicate subject matter of the film and acknowledged that only someone with profound humanity, like her father, would agree to be involved in such a project.

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, she highlighted the delicate subject matter of the film and acknowledged that only someone with profound humanity, like her father, would agree to be involved in such a project.