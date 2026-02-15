Is Rajpal Yadav released from jail as video goes viral with Salman Khan? Here’s the actual truth

Home

Is Rajpal Yadav released from jail as video goes viral with Salman Khan? Heres the actual truth

A circulating clip showing Rajpal Yadav expressing gratitude toward Salman Khan has sparked fresh speculation online. We break down the facts behind the viral video and clarify the actor’s current legal status.

A video featuring Rajpal Yadav thanking Salman Khan has taken over social media and left many fans confused. In the clip the actor is seen praising Salman and speaking about feeling relieved. Soon after it surfaced several users began claiming that Rajpal had been released from jail with Salman’s support. But is that really what happened? Here is a clear breakdown of the facts behind the viral video.

What is shown in the viral video?

In the circulating clip Rajpal is heard saying that Salman is like an elder brother and that sitting with him makes him feel happy from within. When asked about getting bail he mentions feeling relieved. The emotional tone of the video made many believe it was recorded recently after his reported legal troubles.

Because of this several posts online suggested that Salman may have stepped in to help Rajpal secure his release. The video spread quickly with many congratulating the actor without checking the timeline.

Check out the viral video

BIG NEWS: RAJPAL YADAV IS OUT OF JAIL Rajpal Yadav is reportedly out of jail now, and soon after his release, he thanked Salman Khan for his support. He said:

“Salman Bhai is like a brother to me. There are very few people like him in our industry — he is always helping… pic.twitter.com/IPu3THWx1N — CineAlpha (@CineAlpha1) February 14, 2026

Is Rajpal Yadav released from jail?

The truth is different from what social media claims. The viral video is not recent. It is an old clip from a previous time when Rajpal had completed an earlier jail term. It has now resurfaced and is being shared without context.

As of now Rajpal Yadav has not been released in connection with the ongoing Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The legal matter relates to a loan taken to finance his film project which later led to financial disputes. Reports confirm that he surrendered earlier this month and remains in judicial custody.

What is the Rs 9 crore case about?

The dispute is linked to a loan Rajpal took for a film production venture. When the repayment did not happen on time legal action followed under financial laws related to cheque dishonour. This is not the first time he has faced legal trouble over loan repayment. In 2018 he had also served a short jail term in a separate but similar case.

