Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has turned 60 today, April 7. The filmmaker who supported Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty on social media when she was going through a rough time post the death of SSR, is making headlines about whether RGV will make a film on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case or not. As Ram Gopal Varma is known for making movies based on real-life incidents, so in an interview with ETimes, it was asked if he will take Sushant’s death and its investigations as a part of his upcoming story? To which Ram said, “It might, or it might not. There are so many things to choose from, on a relative level, for me, at least. I think I might even take it up”. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta Season 2 Soon: Ankita Lokhande To Return As Archana, Hunt For Manav Underway

Ram Gopal Varma further shared his thoughts about the recurrent social media fights. He said, “As far as social media is concerned, I don’t know what happened to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, I think people have forgotten. I don’t know what happened to Rhea Chakraborty too. I think social media has become a circus. They make a lot of noise and then forget.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty - Emraan Hashmi's Chehre Gets Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Last year, Ram Gopal Varma made a film on COVID-19. It was a Telugu film shot during the lockdown. The movie’s subject was based on a family living amid the pandemic and lockdown. He had said that it was his attempt to prove that nothing can stop his work. In an earlier interview, RGV said: “We shot this film during the lockdown when everything was shut. The deadly coronavirus even blessed us and did not infect anyone on the film’s set. We shot it at a time when every single person from the film industry was either taking rest or washing dishes. We shot a movie with all precautions during such time to prove nothing can stop filmmaking. I am indeed indebted to coronavirus for making this possible. Now, we will be remembered for releasing the first Telugu film post lockdown.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Poses With Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar, Says 'Love Is Power'