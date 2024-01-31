Is Ranbir Kapoor Hinting at His Look From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War?

Home

On January 24th, 2024, the legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali surprised everyone by announcing his next cinematic spectacle ‘Love & War‘. The filmmaker has got the biggest casting coup on board with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal and has unveiled a title poster that features the handwritten signature of the lead cast.

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali made the grand announcement of the epic saga, the excitement among the masses has been palpable and they’re excited to watch the massive combination of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor, that is announced for a grand theatrical release on Christmas 2025.

Following the grand announcement of the film, the fans and the audiences were waiting for further updates from the film to come out, and in a recent development, the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office for a meeting. This is the first time after the announcement, that Ranbir Kapoor has visited the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office.

Ranbir Kapoor is set to put a strong dedication to his character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial and together they are set to weave the magic on-screen.

Meanwhile, Love & War marks the debut collaboration between acclaimed director SLB and versatile actor Vicky Kaushal. The announcement has sparked immense excitement among fans, and Vicky Kaushal, expressing his joy, shared the news on social media, describing it as an ‘eternal cinema dream come true.’

