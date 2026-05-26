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Is Ranveer Singh really banned from Bollywood? Heres how FWICEs action could affect him

Is Ranveer Singh really banned from Bollywood? Here’s how FWICE’s action could affect him

Ranveer Singh - FWICE controversy explained: Can the actor still work in Bollywood after Don 3 fallout?

Ranveer Singh (PC- Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) with his concerns regarding the Don 3 controversy involving Ranveer Singh. On May 25, the organisation banned Ranveer and ordered producers, directors, and cine workers in the industry not to work with him. This has raised many questions. The biggest question is whether Ranveer will ever be able to work in films again. We answer all your questions.

Conflicts between actors and producers are not new in the film industry. However, in the case of Don 3, the controversy escalated to a much higher level. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) action against Ranveer Singh clearly shows how serious the matter has become. But is the ban legally valid? Technically, no. This is why FWICE has only issued instructions, not official orders – asking members of the film industry not to work with Ranveer. The actor reportedly also sent an email to the federation, stating that FWICE is not the authorised body to interfere in the matter and should therefore stay away from the dispute.

Is Ranveer Singh really banned by industry?

Another question being raised is whether Ranveer Singh will actually be affected by this ban. The answer is not straightforward. Although FWICE’s decision is being referred to as a “ban,” it is technically more of a boycott. The organisation has advised producers, directors, and crew members across the country not to work with Ranveer. However, following this directive is entirely a personal choice. If filmmakers still decide to work with the actor, FWICE cannot legally take action against them.

How does the ban on Ranveer Singh affect him?

However, that does not mean Ranveer Singh has not faced losses because of this decision. FWICE is one of the largest unions representing cine workers in the country and has 38 affiliated bodies working under it. Similar to the Producers Guild of India (PGI), many industry professionals approach the organisation to resolve disputes before taking legal action. Thousands of technicians across India are registered members of FWICE, which means its call to boycott Ranveer could create difficulties for those associated with him professionally.

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At the same time, people who oppose the federation’s decision could also face direct or indirect consequences, especially those who, like Farhan Akhtar, are connected with or associated with FWICE.

FWICE mainly works as a pressure group in the film industry. If someone does not receive payment on time or faces issues related to working conditions, the organisation steps in to help resolve the matter. However, the Don 3 controversy is related to an alleged breach of contract, which technically falls under the jurisdiction of a civil court.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh breaks silence after industry ban amid Don 3 row: ‘Deep respect and goodwill…’

When the Producers Guild of India (PGI) failed to find a middle ground between the parties, Farhan Akhtar was reportedly advised to approach the court. Instead, the matter reached FWICE, following which the federation issued a ban against Ranveer Singh. However, the organisation has still kept the possibility of a settlement open. FWICE stated that if Ranveer agrees to meet them, discussions on the matter can move forward.

How can Ranveer Singh challenge the ban?

From here, Ranveer Singh has two options — either accept FWICE’s decision or challenge it in court. Looking at how the situation has progressed, it appears likely that the actor may choose the legal route and contest the matter legally. There’s a possibility he could even succeed in court.

However, there is no denying that FWICE’s decision may have a short-term impact on his professional relationships within the industry. At the same time, such decisions by industry bodies are often not permanent, which means there is still a possibility that both sides may eventually reach a middle ground.

Also Read: Don 3 controversy: Ranveer Singh to return signing fee Rs 10 crore to Farhan Akhtar, offers stake in ‘Pralay’

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