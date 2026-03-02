Is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 planning a Holi trailer launch? Here’s what the makers have actually said

After the thunderous box office response to Dhurandhar, anticipation for its sequel has reached fever pitch. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated to hit cinemas on March 19. With expectations riding high, every new update about the film is being closely tracked by fans and trade circles alike.

Over the past 48 hours, reports began circulating that the sequel is shaping up to be one of the longest Hindi films ever made. The speculation suggested a staggering runtime of approximately 235 minutes, nearly three hours and 55 minutes, making it significantly longer than the first instalment. If true, it would place the film among the lengthiest mainstream Hindi releases in recent years.

An official confirmation regarding the final runtime, however, is still awaited.

Trailer Launch Speculation Adds to the Frenzy

In addition to runtime chatter, reports also claimed that the makers were planning to unveil the film’s trailer on March 3, strategically timed ahead of the Holi festivities. Unlike conventional big-ticket launches that involve grand media events and red carpets, the buzz suggested that the team would opt for a direct digital release of the trailer.

The news quickly spread across entertainment portals and social media platforms, fuelling excitement among fans eager for a first glimpse of the sequel’s scale and storyline.

Taran Adarsh Sets the Record Straight

Putting an end to the speculation, trade analyst Taran Adarsh stepped in to clarify the situation. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he firmly dismissed the reports about an imminent trailer launch.

“‘DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE’ TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE… A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow [Tuesday, 3 March 2026]. Let’s set the record straight – the makers have never issued any official announcement stating that the trailer will drop tomorrow. I spoke to #JioStudios, who clarified that an official announcement will be made when they are ready to unveil the trailer. Until then, wait for official confirmation.”

#Xclusiv… ‘DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE’ TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE… A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow [Tuesday, 3 March 2026]. Let’s set the record straight – the makers have… pic.twitter.com/trBYafzlIw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2026

His clarification has temporarily cooled the speculation, though excitement around the film remains undiminished.

High Expectations Surround Ranveer Singh’s Sequel

Backed by Jio Studios, the sequel carries significant expectations after the commercial success of its predecessor. Industry observers believe that the film’s scale, action sequences and narrative depth could make it one of the year’s biggest releases.

For now, fans will have to wait for official updates from the makers. Until then, the buzz surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to build — fuelled by curiosity, anticipation and the promise of a cinematic spectacle.